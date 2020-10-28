(2020-2030) Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market Size, Share, Growth And Trends | Covid 19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Food Pathogen Detection Technology market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Food Pathogen Detection Technology market segments and geographies, Food Pathogen Detection Technology market trends, Food Pathogen Detection Technology market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The food pathogen detection technology market consists of sales of food pathogen detection products and related services for the detection and elimination of foodborne pathogens from food. Foodborne pathogens are bacteria, viruses, and parasites that exist in food and are a cause of serious illness such as food poisoning. The food pathogen detection technology market is involved in the development of food testing techniques that are used to identify any bacterial contamination in the food by pathogens and removing them to prevent any unwanted incidents of foodborne illness, toxicity, or poisoning.

The global food pathogen detection technology market is expected to decline from $10.9 billion in 2019 to $10.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5%. The decline is mainly due to the focus on Covid-19 outbreak and its treatment across the globe, while government imposes restrictions on other sectors to operate their processes in full capacity. The market growth is expected to increase post COVID-19 due to an increased focus on hygiene and good manufacturing practices and manufacturers complying with food safety norms. The market is expected to recover and reach $13.1 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

