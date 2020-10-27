LPWAN Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2018 to 2028

Indepth Read this LPWAN Market

Fact.MR, at its own newly released Market research, supplies an comprehension of the facets of the sector.

According to the analysis, the marketplace is anticipated to Reach a price of US$XX at the close of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

In February 2019, Haxiot, a global leader in LPWAN solutions, has launched a new edge computing solution that enables seamless integrations with industrial gateway vendors to provide device management, connectivity, and data transformation of LPWAN wireless technology.

In February 2019, GSM Association announced the availability of mobile IoT or LPWAN across the globe in licensed spectrum across 49 markets.

In December 2018, Quectel Wireless Solutions, a leading supplier of IoT modules, has launched a new family of multi-mode LPWAN modules BG77 and BG95, based on Qualcomm® 9205 LTE IoT modem.

In September 2018, Vodafone, a British multinational telecommunications company, has doubled the number of European cell sites that support NB-IoT standard, in a bid to expand its lead in the IOT.

Manifold Advantages over Traditional Connectivity Options Triggering Adoption of LTE-M and NB-IoT

The penetration of LTE-M and NB-IoT networks is growing in this world which demands instant and seamless connectivity, owing to their numerous advantages over traditional cellular connectivity options. LTE-M and NB-IoT networks offer longer battery life targeting up to a decade, provides supreme coverage for IoT devices located underground and deep inside buildings, while reducing module and deployment cost considerably. As a result, companies are increasingly gravitating towards these networks, which, in turn, is bringing traction to the broader LPWAN market.

Cost Efficiency– The Primary Driver for LPWAN Market

As LPWAN use existing mobile radio networks to connect endpoints separated by miles at low cost, while consuming minimal power, the penetration of this network is expanding significantly. Cost efficiency associated with LPWAN remains a key growth driver for stakeholders, as transmission via this network is roughly ten times cheaper as compared to GPRS or 3G. Moreover the existing solutions for LPWAN are fascinating technically. Apart from providing long battery life and wide range, LPWAN technologies are reliable and associated with low costs. No other existing technology currently offers these four characteristics together. Additionally, LPWANs are comparatively less complex, due to which network administration is much easier as compared with traditional cellular mobile phone technologies.

LPWAN is changing the Connectivity WAN-Scape

LPWAN technologies have significantly transformed the Wide Area Network (WAN) connectivity space for IoT devices, as they provide low data rates and extensive-range communication capabilities, while maintaining low power consumption and low cost for silicon transceiver. As LPWAN technologies are beneficial for asset tracking and geolocation services, they are witnessing wide adoption. Several IoT applications require geolocation, and LPWAN technologies provide location information at various levels of accuracy without utilizing any additional sensing elements. These growing benefits of LPWAN in the world advancing towards better connectivity, could favor growth of stakeholders.

Growth for LPWAN Market Stakeholders Remains Challenging

The development of a sustainable business remains challenging for vendors in LPWAN market, owing to the comparatively low barriers-to-entry of the market, coupled with the prospect of low returns from connectivity. For the operators focusing solely on connectivity, without offering any other capabilities or solutions, size will remain crucial. To lead in a market like LPWAN, even the largest operator should benefit from greater economies of scale, while being able to place intense pricing pressure on other smaller networks. However, end-to-end solutions, and selling capabilities demand strong skills, and potentially a comprehensive understanding of specific industry sectors, that several network operators lack. As a result, the potential of LPWAN is vast, but the stakeholders are required to make bold strategies to establish a sustainable durable business.

LPWAN Market – Segmentation

Based on the Product, the LPWAN market is segmented into

SIGFOX

LoRaWAN

Weigthless

NB-IoT

Others

Based on the applications, the LPWAN market is segmented into

Utilities

Smart City

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare Applications

Others

