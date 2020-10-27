Lightweight Automotive Materials Market 2020 Global Leading Companies Analysis, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2026

Lightweight Automotive Materials Market 2020-2026

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “Lightweight Automotive Materials Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Lightweight Automotive Materials Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Lightweight materials such as carbon fiber are increasingly being used in cars and trucks to decrease weight while preserving strength.

Metals is the largest market of the material segment in the automotive lightweight material market, by value. Aluminum is estimated to have the largest market share during the forecast period. OEMs are focused on the application of lightweight materials in all possible vehicle components. Engine downsizing, lightweight metal body, advanced transmission technologies, and the use of exhaust after treatment devices have already been tried by the OEMs and hence, the use of lightweight materials remains the only economical option.

The key factor restraining the growth of automotive lightweight material market is the high cost of raw materials such as carbon fiber, titanium and magnesium. Hence, OEMs from the developing countries which depend more on economical passenger cars, use conventional materials like plastics and high strength steel when compared to premium materials like Titanium and Magnesium.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Lightweight Automotive Materials market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Lightweight Automotive Materials industry.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – BASF SE, ThyssenKrupp AG,

Covestro AG

ArcelorMittal S.A

Lyondellbasell N.V

Novelis

SGL Carbon

Toray Industries

PPG Industries

Alcoa Inc

Owens Corning

Borealis and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Lightweight Automotive Materials.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Lightweight Automotive Materials is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global Lightweight Automotive Materials Market is segmented into Aluminum, HSS, Magnesium/Titanium, Engineering Plastics, High Performance Plastics, Rubber

Composites and other

Based on Application, the Lightweight Automotive Materials Market is segmented into Body-in White, Chassis & Suspension, Powertrains and Closure, Interiors, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Lightweight Automotive Materials in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

Lightweight Automotive Materials Market Manufacturers

Lightweight Automotive Materials Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Lightweight Automotive Materials Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Lightweight Automotive Materials Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Lightweight Automotive Materials Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Lightweight Automotive Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Aluminum

1.4.3 HSS

1.4.4 Magnesium/Titanium

1.4.5 Engineering Plastics

1.4.6 High Performance Plastics

1.4.7 Rubber

1.4.8 Composites

1.4.9 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Lightweight Automotive Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Body-in White

1.5.3 Chassis & Suspension

1.5.4 Powertrains and Closure

1.5.5 Interiors

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Lightweight Automotive Materials Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Lightweight Automotive Materials Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Lightweight Automotive Materials Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Lightweight Automotive Materials, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Lightweight Automotive Materials Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Lightweight Automotive Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Lightweight Automotive Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Lightweight Automotive Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Lightweight Automotive Materials Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Lightweight Automotive Materials Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

….

Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

