Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Small diesel engine (non-road) is one kind of diesel engines (also known as compression-ignition engine) with low power. A diesel engine is an internal combustion engine which uses the heat of compression to initiate ignition and burn the fuel that has been injected into the combustion chamber.

A small diesel engine (non-road) is the general term for a wide range of internal combustion engines used to power lawn mowers, generators, concrete mixers and many other machines that require independent power sources and are not used on the road.

The research group, after months of survey obtains the following conclusions:

1. Market size

The industry development on diesel engines has been limited through national industrial policies and environmental standards in terms of high energy consumption and serious pollution.

Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) industry has maintained slow growth in recent years.

For the previous five years, the global consumption of Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) has maintained 2.18% compound average growth rate. And in the subsequent five years, the market size will not be affected too much.

2. Price

Today, the price of Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) is lower than past years. The reason for this downward trend of price is the development of technology and the price fluctuations of raw materials. In future, the price would go down continuously.

3. Players

Most of the Industries faced barrier to enter into the field and low profit margin, as a result, there are few manufacturing enterprises. And the majority plants have been located to China. China is the world’s largest producer, and China production accounts for over 60% of the world.

Most Japanese, European and American companies have long history and world leading technology.

4. Technology

With technology, there is much room for improvement. And the technical improvements are the core of development of the industry. More energy-efficient and environment friendly are directions of development.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market

In 2019, the global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) market size was US$ 3426.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3450.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Scope and Market Size

Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) market is segmented into

Water-cooled engine

Air-cooled engine

Oil-cooled engie

Segment by Application, the Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) market is segmented into

Agriculture

Lawan and garden

Construction

Generator

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market Share Analysis

Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) product introduction, recent developments, Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Yanmar

Kubota

Kohler

Isuzu

John Deere

Hatz

FIAT

DEUTZ

Caterpillar

Farymann

Cummins

Changfa Group

Changgong Group

Changchai

Jiangdong Group

Shifeng Group

Yuchai Group

Quanchai Power

Chongqing Goldenbow

Weichai Group

Fuzhou Suntom

