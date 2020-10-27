Global Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Power Lawn and Garden Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Power Lawn and Garden Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Power Lawn and garden equipment means for gardens, green and later involved in conservation machinery and equipment, including lawn establishment and maintenance machinery, planting and maintenance of green machinery, planting and maintenance of urban trees and shrubs machinery, apparatus and equipment floriculture, garden engineering and professional sports venues.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Technology, product design, and pricing patterns influence purchases of lawn and garden equipment of residential and commercial customers. The situation is rather complex, as the companies attempt to cater to diverse segments. In the residential sector, many individuals are not garden enthusiasts and simply wish to complete their yard chores quickly and easily. The zero-turn radius lawn mowers were successful, but robotic units had very limited acceptance. Commercial users keep their equipment operating many hours each day and favor “creature friendly” or ergonomic features that reduce strain. In both sectors, customers are starting to favor equipment that can perform multiple tasks, such as mowing and mulching. Also, producers are planning to expand their offering of cordless electric units that are less noisy and more environment-friendly.

Regulations and environmental issues have an impact on both producers and users of lawn and garden equipment. Mowers, trimmers, and blowers, for example, utilize two-cycle engines that burn a combination of gas and oil and contribute to air pollution much more than four-cycle units. Federal and state regulators are trying to implement increasingly strict standards on emissions. Local government units seek to promote mulching and composting to reduce solid waste; they also seek to lower noise pollution from leaf blowers. Customers are becoming more astute and opt for features that save fuel and have other desirable features.

Turf and grounds equipment is purchased mostly by landscapers who use the units for grooming commercial, government, and large residential properties. This category has shown fast growth earlier this decade, but now a slowdown is in effect. In part, this is due to maturing technology and in part to a leveling off in the number of landscaping firms. The sub-categories in this product family include turf mowers, tractors, aerators, dethatchers, and turf trucks, all widely utilized by landscape contractors. Government and non-profit sector spending in this field is slowing, so producers hope for gains in sales from golf courses and commercial real estate landscapers

Regional markets are influenced by demographic and socio-economic trends as well as geography/climate conditions. The South is expected to remain the largest market for power lawn and garden equipment, accounting for one-third of the national total. The fastest growth is expected to be in the West due to a partly untapped customer base. Growth in the Midwest is expected to remain average due to below average income gains. The Northeast is still experiencing population out-migration and thus is expected to show the lowest growth.

Lacking features of an oligopoly so far and having a relatively basic technology, the lawn and garden equipment industry still poses some formidable barriers to entry. Thus, capital requirements are quite high due to production features and the diverse nature of the product families. Seasonality of business, price rivalry, government rules and regulations, and limited distribution channels also pose some entry barriers. Yet another deterrent to market entry is the complexity of logistics. Distribution costs may rise further as some mass merchandisers openly require payment by the manufacturers for shelf space, especially for new products. Name identity and brand image require extensive advertising.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market

Global Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Scope and Market Size

Power Lawn and Garden Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Power Lawn and Garden Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Power Lawn and Garden Equipment market is segmented into

Lawnmowers

Turf & Grounds Equipment

Trimmers & Edgers

Other Products

Segment by Application, the Power Lawn and Garden Equipment market is segmented into

Household Use

Commercial

Public Application

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market Share Analysis

Power Lawn and Garden Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Power Lawn and Garden Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Power Lawn and Garden Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

John Deere

TORO

MTD

Craftsman

Black & Decker(Stanley)

Briggs & Stratton

Blount

Ariens

Remington

MAT Engine Technologies

Brinly-Hardy

McLane

Sun Joe

American Lawn Mower

Husqvarna USA

STIHL USA

EMAK

Honda

Makita USA

ECHO USA

Hitachi

TTI

ZHONGJIAN

Zomax

Talon

Worx

