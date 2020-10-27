Global Eddy Current Sensor Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Eddy Current Sensor market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Eddy Current Sensor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Eddy-Current sensors are noncontact devices capable of high-resolution measurement of the radial vibration, position and/or change of position of any conductive target. Eddy-Current sensors are also called inductive sensors. It is one type of proximity and displacement sensor. Eddy-Current sensors also belong to one type of Non-contact Position/Displacement measurement devices.

The top two manufacturers are GE and Bruel & Kjar. Each of their sales market shares was 13%, and 12% of global sales in 2018.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Eddy Current Sensor Market

In 2019, the global Eddy Current Sensor market size was US$ 593.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 619.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Eddy Current Sensor Scope and Market Size

Eddy Current Sensor market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Eddy Current Sensor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Eddy Current Sensor market is segmented into

Split type Eddy Current Displacement Sensor

Integrated Eddy Current Displacement Sensor

The segment of split type eddy urrent holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 64%.

Segment by Application, the Eddy Current Sensor market is segmented into

Aerospace

Automobile

Electric power

Petroleum

Chemical

Other

The automobile holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 18% of the market share.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Eddy Current Sensor Market Share Analysis

Eddy Current Sensor market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Eddy Current Sensor product introduction, recent developments, Eddy Current Sensor sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

GE

Bruel & Kjar

Kaman

Micro-Epsilon

Emerson

SHINKAWA

KEYNECE

RockWell Automation

Lion Precision (Motion Tech Automation)

IFM

OMRON

Panasonic

Methode Electronics

SKF

Zhonghang

LaunchPoint

Althen

Guangzhou Jinxin

Shanghai Cezhen

