Global Rotary Switches Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Rotary Switches market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Rotary Switches market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A rotary switch is a switch that is operated by turning rather than flipping or pushing. The switches were common in devices that needed to provide a wide array of options rather than the two or three provided by the other switch types. A rotary switch consists of a single pin, called a rotor, which has one or more flat wheels connected to it, called decks. When a user turns a knob, the rotor turns the decks and changes the way they connect to the device. This creates a wide array of different possible settings.

Grayhill, C&K Components, Apem, and EAO captured the top four revenue share spots in the Rotary Switch market in 2015. Grayhill dominated with 18.17 percent revenue share, followed by C&K Components with 8.2 percent revenue share and Apem with 8.37 percent revenue share.

In the future, the global consumption of Rotary Switch will show upward tendency further, consumption is expected in 2020 will be 213.157 (M units).

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of Rotary Switch brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

Global Rotary Switches Scope and Market Size

Rotary Switches market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rotary Switches market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Rotary Switches market is segmented into

Single-deck rotary switches

Three-deck rotary switches

Four-deck rotary switches

Twelve-deck rotary switches

Others

Segment by Application, the Rotary Switches market is segmented into

Military Application

Aerospace Application

Commercial Application

Industrial Application

Healthcare Application

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Rotary Switches Market Share Analysis

Rotary Switches market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Rotary Switches product introduction, recent developments, Rotary Switches sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Grayhill

C&K Components

Apem

EAO

Carling Technologies

ELMA

Omron

Schneider

Honeywell

ALPS

E-Switch

Electroswitch

Lorlin

Bourns

ITW Switches

CTS

Arcolectric

OTTO

Leviton

NKK Switches

Schurter

TE Connectivity

Eaton

Phoenix Contact

NOVA

TOPLY

Channel Electronic

