Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor is a new kind motor, it is more like one kind motor that it collects the function of electric motor and generator, it can provide power from the battery and it can also recycle the power from vehicle putting on the brake, it more meets the idea of the new energy vehicles and societal need.
We all know that our non-renewable resource is decreasing day by day, especially the petroleum, so all the countries in the worldwide have the plan to saving the energy and improve the environment, the vehicle’s exhaust has great influence on the city environment. With the income increase, the demand of vehicle will increase too, so the city vehicles owner will also increase, so we must improve the vehicles composition kinds, the new energy vehicles can improve the current situation, even though the new energy vehicles have the two barrier, the first is national policy, the other is battery’s storage capacity, for the first, most countries support the new energy electric vehicles in the policy, for the other, some big countries are committing at the research of battery like US, Japan, China, and so on, so the future of new energy vehicles is promising.
So far, the new energy vehicle drive motor market is relatively small because the drive motor are only installed in the new energy vehicle, the new energy vehicle ownership only occupies less than one percent share of the vehicle market. The drive motor industry is a sunrise industry, because the new energy vehicle drive motor has more than twenty times increase from 2010(about 7K) to 2015 (16K) in China, the growth rate of the world has a certain similarity, but it still has an uncertainty, it mainly performances that the consumption has a certain uncertainty, the charging pile and the battery power will impact the development of the new energy vehicle consumption, the new energy vehicle consumption will impact the consumption of the drive motor, so the consumption will be impacted by the whole environment of the new energy vehicle development. So far, the producers are the vehicle company or the motor company and auto Part Company cooperates with Vehicle Company, so the sale channel is relatively less.
In 2019, the global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market size was US$ 2104.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6417 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 17.1% during 2021-2026.
New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market is segmented into
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Direct Current Motor
Induction Motor
Segment by Application, the New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market is segmented into
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Share Analysis
New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor product introduction, recent developments, New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Nissan
Delphi
BROAD-OCEAN
MITSUBISHI
FUKUTA
Ford
Bosch
BYD
GM
DENSO
Toyota
JJ
