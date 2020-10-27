Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Water Desalination Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Water Desalination Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Water Desalination Equipment refers to devices designed to desalinate both brackish or sea water, in order to produce high quality potable, industrial water, etc. In water desalination process, there are mainly two methods, namely Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) and Reverse Osmosis (RO) method.

Overall, the Water Desalination Equipment products performance is positive with the global economic recovery.

The technical barriers of Water Desalination Equipment are not high, and the Water Desalination Equipment production concentrated large companies including GE WaterDoosan Heavy Industries, Acciona, Genesis Water Technologies, Koch Membrane Systems, Degremont Sas, IDE Technologies, Veolia, Hyflux, Biwater and others. They are mainly located in USA, UK, and South Korea.

As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, the demand for Water Desalination Equipment will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of Water Desalination Equipment is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast. Water Desalination Equipment industry will usher in a rapidly growth space.

In the past few years, the price of Water Desalination Equipment gradually decreased and expected the price will not increase with the production released. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Water Desalination Equipment. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Water Desalination Equipment market will become more intense.

In 2019, the global Water Desalination Equipment market size was US$ 18310 million and it is expected to reach US$ 51070 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 15.6% during 2021-2026.

Water Desalination Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Desalination Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Water Desalination Equipment market is segmented into

Portable Emergency Seawater Desalination Watermakers

Marine Fresh Seawater Desalination Watermakers

Land-based Seawater Desalination Plants

Offshore Seawater Desalination Watermakers (Oil & Gas)

NATO Cerified Military SWRO Seawater Desalination Watermakers

Segment by Application, the Water Desalination Equipment market is segmented into

Drinking water

Agricultural water

Industrial water

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Water Desalination Equipment Market Share Analysis

Water Desalination Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Water Desalination Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Water Desalination Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

Doosan Heavy Industries

Acciona

Genesis Water Technologies

Koch Membrane Systems

Degremont Sas

IDE Technologies

Veolia

Hyflux

Biwater

Cadagua

Prominent

Forever Pure

Ampac

Blue Water Desalination

Lenntech

Echotec Water Makers

Applied Membranes

Hangzhou Water Treatment

Zhonghe Desalination

