Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Global Automatic Transmission (AT) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Automatic Transmission (AT) is an automobile part which can change the automobile’s speed and torque by hydraulic transmission and gear combination; it includes hydraulic torque converter, planetary gear and hydraulic control system.
So far, the automatic transmission (AT) technology is relatively close, the core technology is mastered by some big vehicle company, the price occupies about 10% of the whole vehicle, the imported automatic transmission (AT)’s price is higher than China’s price.
The vehicle which installs automatic transmission (AT) has higher fuel consumption than the vehicles which install manual transmission and the vehicle which installs automatic transmission (AT) are easier driving than the vehicles which installs manual transmission. So, the automatic transmission (AT) installed proportion is different in different country due to different countries’ oil price and driving feeling. The US vehicle has about 95% installed proportion, the Japan vehicle has about 90% installed proportion, the EU has about less than 20% installed proportion, the China vehicle has about 45% installed proportion from about 35% to 45%.
The automatic transmission (AT) is mainly produced by the above listed company, like Aisin, ZF, Jatco and so on, these companies occupied more than 90% market share in 2014.
US and China is the two highest consumption countries in automatic transmission (AT) market, the US can meet its demand, but China can’t meet its demand, its automatic transmission (AT) depends on the import and the automatic transmission (AT) produced in China are mainly produced by the joint venture enterprise, China’s domestic enterprises only occupy about 10% market share. In the future, the proportion of installing automatic transmission (AT) will increase, the China’s domestic enterprises’ market share may increase.
Although sales of automatic transmission (AT) brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the automatic transmission (AT) field hastily.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Market
In 2019, the global Automatic Transmission (AT) market size was US$ 145540 million and it is expected to reach US$ 161720 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.5% during 2021-2026.
Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Scope and Market Size
Automatic Transmission (AT) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automatic Transmission (AT) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Automatic Transmission (AT) market is segmented into
4 HP
5 HP
6 HP
7 HP
8 HP
9 HP
10 HP
Segment by Application, the Automatic Transmission (AT) market is segmented into
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Share Analysis
Automatic Transmission (AT) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Automatic Transmission (AT) product introduction, recent developments, Automatic Transmission (AT) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
AISIN
GM
Volkswagen
ZF
Hyundai
Daimler
Jatco
Ford
HONDA
Toyota
FIAT
SHANXI Fast
GEELY
Shengrui
