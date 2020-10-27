Global Residential Portable Petrol Generator Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Residential Portable Petrol Generator market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Residential Portable Petrol Generator market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Residential Portable Petrol Generator refers to the petrol generator which is portable and widely used for residential, most of which has a power of 2-12 KW.

Briggs & Stratton and Honda Power are the market leader and they occupied about 37% of the whole market. The residential portable petrol market is consolidated in nature. Various players are adopting competitive strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions and capitalizing untapped opportunities in the emerging economies of India and United States, to sustain and gain market penetrartion across the globe. Some key players of this market include Briggs & Stratton, Honda Power,Generac,Techtronic Industries,Kohler,Yamaha, Champion, Cummins, Eaton, Honeywell International, Mi-T-M, Multiquip,Winco, HGI.

The whole market is growing fast due to the convenience the residential portable petrol. The product is mainly used in family. Because it is not very heavy and easy to use, so it is popular in the US

Though the local enterprises occupied mostly of the market share. But foreign manufacturers such as Honda and Yamaha also play an important role in the market. Honda and Yamaha have built their production base in US so they can occupy the market more easily.

In addition to meet domestic demand, the manufacturers in US also sale a lot in the overseas market. The export is nearly five times as many as the import. It can be indicted that the export will continue to increase in the next five years.

Global Residential Portable Petrol Generator Scope and Market Size

Residential Portable Petrol Generator market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Residential Portable Petrol Generator market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Residential Portable Petrol Generator market is segmented into

≤4KW

4-8KW

≥8KW

Segment by Application, the Residential Portable Petrol Generator market is segmented into

Household applicances

Garage Door

Graden machinery

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Residential Portable Petrol Generator Market Share Analysis

Residential Portable Petrol Generator market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Residential Portable Petrol Generator product introduction, recent developments, Residential Portable Petrol Generator sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Briggs & Stratton

Honda Power

Generac

Techtronic Industries

Kohler

Yamaha

Champion

Cummins

Eaton

Honeywell International

Mi-T-M

Multiquip

Winco

HGI

