Global Motor for Robots Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Actuators are like the “muscles” of a robot, the parts which convert stored energy into movement. By far the most important actuators are electric motors that spin a wheel or gear that control industrial robots in factories or serving people in households and public.

With regards to the world economy of 2015, recovery of US and China economy is expected to be more powerful, the European economy will continue to be stuck in slump, and growth of the Japanese economy and other emerging economies will be decelerated. Thus the world economy as a whole will show mild growth in 2015. Because of the strong demand for industry robots and service robots, Motor for robot industry has good development prospect.

According to IFR World Robotics 2015 reported, for the global robotics industry, robotics turnover is about 32 billion USD in 2014, and more than 50 institutes participated in robotics R&D and manufacturing activities. As a result, robotics industry provides lots of opportunities to Motor for Robots industry. Based on the fact that many countries have introduced new policies for the industry, for example, China has launched robotics industry “the Thirteenth Five-Year Plan” for the market. While for the high obstacles of technology, Japan and Europe have obvious advantages in Motor for Robots industry. In 2012, for the Motor for industrial robots, Japan took up about 45% market share, Europe and US took about 30% market share, Taiwan and Korea took up about 10% market share.

For the suppliers of Motor for industrial robots, ABB, Fanuc, Yaskawa and KUKA (Siemens) are the 4 leading Motor manufacturers. Large percent of global Motor for industrial robots market share was occupied by the four companies.

We tend to believe that this industry is now close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in future too, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go on narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

In 2019, the global Motor for Robots market size was US$ 8331.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 37700 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 23.8% during 2021-2026.

Motor for Robots market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Motor for Robots market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Motor for Robots market is segmented into

Continuous DC

Stepper

Servo

Segment by Application, the Motor for Robots market is segmented into

Industrial

Service

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Motor for Robots market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Motor for Robots product introduction, recent developments, Motor for Robots sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

Simens

Beckhoff Automation

Panasonic

Fanuc

Yaskawa

Lenze

ABB

Nidec

Maxon Motor

SAMSR Motor

SL Montevideo Technology

Anaheim Automation

INVT

HNC

STEP

Inovance

Estun Robotics

Longs Motor

Leadshine

DELTA

FinePower

