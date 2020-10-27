In this report, the Global Forging Presses market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Forging Presses market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-forging-presses-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Forging is the operation where the metal is heated and then a force is applied to manipulates the metals in such a way that the required final shape is obtained. Forging is generally a hot working process though cold forging is used sometimes.
Press forging works by slowly applying a continuous pressure or force, which differs from the near-instantaneous impact of drop-hammer forging. The amount of time the dies are in contact with the work piece is measured in seconds (as compared to the milliseconds of drop-hammer forges). The press forging operation can be done either cold or hot.
There are only few major producer of forging presses in the world. And the major producer located in the EU and Japan, such as SMS group, Komatsu, Sumitomo, TMP and Schuler. These five companies occupied 56.30% market share.
Global forging presses production was about 226 units in 2011, and this data reached to 242 units in 2015, will reach to 272 units in 2016. The average growth is about 3.92% from 2011 to 2016. EU was the largest production regions, occupied 39.57% share in 2015, followed by Japan, about 35.46%share.
EU was the largest consumption region, occupied 33.47% market share in 2015, because economy development rapidly. In the next few years, this industry will keep 5.25% annual growth rate, and the production will reach to 351 units in 2021.
Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, forging presses retains its advantage in fastener and shaped pieces produce, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of forging presses brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the forging presses field.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Forging Presses Market
In 2019, the global Forging Presses market size was US$ 1869.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2091.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Forging Presses Scope and Market Size
Forging Presses market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Forging Presses market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Forging Presses market is segmented into
Closed Die Forging
Open Die Forging
Extrusion Presses
Other
Segment by Application, the Forging Presses market is segmented into
Automotive
Hardware tools
Engineering machinery
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Forging Presses Market Share Analysis
Forging Presses market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Forging Presses product introduction, recent developments, Forging Presses sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
SMS
Komatsu
Sumitomo
TMP
Schuler
Ajax
Aida
Kurimoto
Fagor Arrasate
Mitsubishi
Lasco
Ficep
First Heavy
Stamtec
Erie
Beckwood
Erzhong
J&H
Mecolpress
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-forging-presses-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Forging Presses market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Forging Presses markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Forging Presses Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Forging Presses market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Forging Presses market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Forging Presses manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Forging Presses Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com