In this report, the Global Forging Presses market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Forging Presses market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-forging-presses-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026



Forging is the operation where the metal is heated and then a force is applied to manipulates the metals in such a way that the required final shape is obtained. Forging is generally a hot working process though cold forging is used sometimes.

Press forging works by slowly applying a continuous pressure or force, which differs from the near-instantaneous impact of drop-hammer forging. The amount of time the dies are in contact with the work piece is measured in seconds (as compared to the milliseconds of drop-hammer forges). The press forging operation can be done either cold or hot.

There are only few major producer of forging presses in the world. And the major producer located in the EU and Japan, such as SMS group, Komatsu, Sumitomo, TMP and Schuler. These five companies occupied 56.30% market share.

Global forging presses production was about 226 units in 2011, and this data reached to 242 units in 2015, will reach to 272 units in 2016. The average growth is about 3.92% from 2011 to 2016. EU was the largest production regions, occupied 39.57% share in 2015, followed by Japan, about 35.46%share.

EU was the largest consumption region, occupied 33.47% market share in 2015, because economy development rapidly. In the next few years, this industry will keep 5.25% annual growth rate, and the production will reach to 351 units in 2021.

Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, forging presses retains its advantage in fastener and shaped pieces produce, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of forging presses brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the forging presses field.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Forging Presses Market

In 2019, the global Forging Presses market size was US$ 1869.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2091.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Forging Presses Scope and Market Size

Forging Presses market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Forging Presses market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Forging Presses market is segmented into

Closed Die Forging

Open Die Forging

Extrusion Presses

Other

Segment by Application, the Forging Presses market is segmented into

Automotive

Hardware tools

Engineering machinery

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Forging Presses Market Share Analysis

Forging Presses market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Forging Presses product introduction, recent developments, Forging Presses sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

SMS

Komatsu

Sumitomo

TMP

Schuler

Ajax

Aida

Kurimoto

Fagor Arrasate

Mitsubishi

Lasco

Ficep

First Heavy

Stamtec

Erie

Beckwood

Erzhong

J&H

Mecolpress

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-forging-presses-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Forging Presses market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Forging Presses markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Forging Presses Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Forging Presses market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Forging Presses market

Challenges to market growth for Global Forging Presses manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Forging Presses Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com