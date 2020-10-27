Global Speed Reducers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Speed Reducers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Speed Reducers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Speed reducer is a kind of transmission device, which transport power from few teethed gear to much teethed gear. From this way, the power of high-speed engine can be used in low speed equipment, and the ratio of gears’ teeth is the transmission ratio. Speed reducer is generally applied in low speed and high power equipment like crane, packaging machine and rolling machine.
Advanced speed reducer manufacturers are located in developed regions like Japan, North America and Europe, but most of them have plants in developing or less developed regions. At present, the main consumption market concentrated in Europe and North America and the market of developing countries is growing fast.
Due to the different demands and technology development, speed reducers has developed thousands of specification and most manufacturers accept customized.
Impacted by the economic crisis, the development speed of speed reducers market in Europe slowed down around 2012. As the recovers of economic, the development of speed reducers recovered and is expected to stay in the rapid growth.
There are many speed reducers’ manufacturers in China and most of them have low production. It is predictable that the production decrease may bring market integration in future. And speed reducers industry will greet new growth.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Speed Reducers Market
In 2019, the global Speed Reducers market size was US$ 8386.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 14840 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2026.
Global Speed Reducers Scope and Market Size
Speed Reducers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Speed Reducers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Speed Reducers market is segmented into
Gear reducer
Worm wheel reducer
Planetary gears
Cycloid reducer
Harmonic drive
Segment by Application, the Speed Reducers market is segmented into
Industrial industry
Food industry
Mining industry
Construction industry
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Speed Reducers Market Share Analysis
Speed Reducers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Speed Reducers product introduction, recent developments, Speed Reducers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Sew eurodrive
Siemens Flender
Nabtesco
Guomao
Sumitomo Heavy Industries
Jiangsu Tailong
Nidec Shimpo
Jiangsu Taixing
Altra Industrial Motion
ABB Baldor
Winsmith
Zhongda Leader
Zhenkang Welding Electromachinery
Leaderdrive
