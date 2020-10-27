Global Permanent Magnets Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Permanent Magnets market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Permanent Magnets market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Permanent magnets are objects made from a material that is magnetized and creates its own persistent magnetic field. Permanent magnets are made out of substances like magnetite (Fe3O4), the most magnetic naturally occurring mineral, or neodymium, a powerfully magnetic synthetic substance.

Rising demand for miniaturization coupled with advancement in technology that leads to the availability of better quality ferrite magnets and neo magnets with lesser dysprosium content, together, will drive the market to $18.8 billion by 2018. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing markets for permanent magnet. Developing economies such as China and India are act as a growth engine for many industries that include automotive, consumer electronics, and medical technologies. These growing industries drive the growth in the region. The market here is expected to experience highest revenue growth during the next five years.

The factors that drive growth in the permanent magnet market include high demand from current & emerging applications, development, and modernization of infrastructure, increased demand for efficiency & miniaturization, and initiatives of associations & regulatory bodies. The factors that hinder the growth of this market are the fluctuating costs of raw materials, lack of quality control across developing countries, and huge investments required in R&D and technology.

China is the leading manufacturer of low cost permanent magnet. The Chinese producers were able to produce low cost permanent magnet owing to government support and subsidies, cheap labor cost, and the presence of only a few environment & health policies. It was practically impossible for producers outside China to offer at a lower cost, and operate profitably, which resulted in a closure of magnet plants outside China. China in turn became the leading producer of permanent magnet. Moreover, China has also developed an exclusive full scale competitive advantage on rare earth elements (REE) mining technology, production technology, processing technology, and human capital.

But, the market is growing with increasing number of applications in several industries. Quite a few associations and government authorities are taking the initiative for further research and development to expand the technological know-how and applications. For example, IEEE Magnetics (U.S.) focuses on basic development, designs, and applications of magnetic devices. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) (U.S.) focuses on the development of measurements, standards, and technology to improve the productivity of the product. Most of the companies have been focusing mainly on R&D in order to develop new and improved products .The companies have extensively applied expansion (either geographic or capacity expansion) as a growth strategy for this market, to increase their market share.

SmCo magnets can be used for the widest temperature range, followed by Alnico magnets. But their magnetic properties are not that high. Ferrite magnets are the cheapest permanent magnet, hence they are consumed in the largest proportion, but their usage is limited by an operable temperature range and lower magnetic energy product. The NdFeB magnet has confined usage in high temperature applications. But in combination with cobalt and dysprosium its temperature properties are enhanced and used widely in applications where miniaturization is an important design criterion.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Permanent Magnets Market

In 2019, the global Permanent Magnets market size was US$ 3383.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3580.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Permanent Magnets Scope and Market Size

Permanent Magnets market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Permanent Magnets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Permanent Magnets market is segmented into

NdFeB magent

Ferrite magent

Segment by Application, the Permanent Magnets market is segmented into

Auto industry

Household appliance industry

Computer acoustical product

Electronic toys

others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Permanent Magnets Market Share Analysis

Permanent Magnets market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Permanent Magnets product introduction, recent developments, Permanent Magnets sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Hitachi Metals

TDK

Magnequench

FDK

Vacuumschmelze

Arnold

Philips

Cosmo Ferrites

Nicrra

Nec/Tokin

Tengam Engineering

DMEGC

JPMF Guangdong

Aerospace Magnet & Magneto

Sinomag Technology

Bgrimm Magnetic

Jinchuan Electronics

Tianyuan Technology

Kaiven Group

Golden South Magnetic

