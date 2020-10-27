Ready-to-Eat Soup Market Value Chain Analysis and Forecast up to 2017 to 2022

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Ready-to-Eat Soup industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Ready-to-Eat Soup and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Fact.MR has evaluated the global Ready-to-Eat Soup market in its latest research report. The research report, titled [Global Ready-to-Eat Soup Market 2020 by Key Countries, Companies, Type and Application], presents a detailed analysis of the drivers and restraints impacting the overall market. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the global Ready-to-Eat Soup market so far. It also notes the key trends in the market that are likely to be lucrative.

Global Ready-to-Eat Soup Market: Segmentation

For clearer understanding of the global Ready-to-Eat Soup market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the global Ready-to-Eat Soup market, which is essential to make sound investments.

Competitive Landscape

With the demand for ready-to-eat food products on an increase, the players operating in the ready-to-eat soup market are entering into strategic mergers and acquisitions to pave the way for launching innovative products. Along the same lines, Campbell completed the acquisition of Pacific Foods in 2017 with an aim to scale up its distribution network and enhance the quality of its customer service. In addition, the company will be able to tap into growing spaces like functional and organic foods.

In 2017, Kraft Heinz invested over US$ 117 Mn for new condiments plant in Neropolis, Brazil. The plant has the capacity to produce 15,000 tn condiments and increase the company’s production capacity by 50%.

In 2016, Princes Food and Drink Group opened a new office in Paris, France meet the growing demand for its products.

Other significant players operating in the ready-to-eat soup market include Yorkshire Provender, Princes Ltd, Premier Foods PLC, Baxters Food Group Ltd, New Covent Garden Soup Co., Ltd., Amys Kitchen Inc., Campbell Soup Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co.

Online Stores Growing as a Sales Channel

The emergence of online channels as a viable sales channel has provided new avenues of growth to ready-to-eat soup brands. In addition, there has been an increase in the online purchasing trends among consumers, which is expected to hold a significant share of the global ready-to-eat soup market. On the whole, online stores will remain the fastest growing sales channel in the global ready-to-eat soup market with an estimated CAGR of over 6% through 2022. The online sales channel will be most lucrative in North America, with nearly US$ 31 Mn worth of ready-to-eat soups predicted to be sold in 2019.

Ready-to-Eat Soup Market – Research Methodology

The comprehensive study on the global ready-to-eat soup market is the outcome of a precise and tried-and-tested research methodology leveraged to compile the report and analyze the significant restraints, drivers, and trends of the global ready-to-eat soup market. Both – the primary as well as the secondary research methodologies have been employed to extract valuable information on the global ready-to-eat soup market.

Interviews with industry experts of the ready-to-eat soup market were scheduled to form the foundation of the primary research of the ready-to-eat soup market, while trade journals, press releases, paid sources and similar other publications related to the ready-to-eat soup market. At last, both the research methodologies are combined to filter out any misleading information and compile the report with only precise of the information on the global ready-to-eat soup market.

