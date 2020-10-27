2020 Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment Market Report- Growth and Share with Developed Economies | Bovie Medical Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

The Business Research Company’s Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment market segments and geographies, Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment market trends, Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The electrosurgical devices market consists of sales of electrosurgical devices and related services. Electrosurgical devices include surgical generators and electrosurgical instruments. Surgical generators include radiofrequency, ultrasonic, electrocautery, and argon plasma equipment. Electrosurgical instruments include monopolar, bipolar and ultrasonic instruments. These devices deliver high frequency electrical currents and voltages through an active electrode. They are used for cutting, sealing, and coagulating tissue during a variety of open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

The global electrosurgical devices and equipment market is expected to decline from $2.9 billion in 2019 to $2.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -9.4%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. Several medical facilities in affected countries have been completely closed or have been only providing minimal treatment for emergency cases. This is because the global public health organizations have recommended the medical facilities to postpone elective procedures, surgeries, and non-urgent visits, and to prioritize urgent and emergency visits and procedures in order to protect staff and preserve personal protective equipment and patient care supplies. This has decreased the demand for surgical equipment. Also, the production of surgical equipment also slowed down due to extended lockdown and closure of factories manufacturing the equipment. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 and reach $3.8 billion in 2023.

