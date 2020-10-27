Procurement Resource Assesses The Production Cost Of Banana Powder In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of banana powder. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering the raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation costs. The extensive study describes the step wise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the banana powder industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Banana powder is a powder, which is rich in starch granules and is composed of processed bananas. It is one of the primary components used in the preparation of baby foods and milkshakes.

According to a report by the National Research Centre for Banana (NBRC), in India, there has been a steep drop in banana prices due to the disruption in the supply chain. In order to control the market statistics, the government is working on infusing an economic revival plan, which will help bolster the banana powder market. In Europe, Asia, and the United States of America, there has been an increase in disposable income, which has led to a considerable rise in the banana powder industry, but this rise was hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected the supply chain of most industries. However, once the lockdown measures are lifted, and the situation is normalised, the banana powder market is expected to rebound. The banana powder market, while affected by the pandemic, has continued to witnessed a demand during the pandemic due to the heightened demand for processed foods. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of banana powder.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of banana powder via the drying process. Derived from banana pulp, banana powder is cut into pieces and then fed into a hydraulic shear with the help of a colloid mill, making a paste out of it. The paste is then turned into a bright yellow colour using sodium metabisulfite. The coloured paste is then dried and banana powder is obtained.

