Procurement Resource Assesses The Production Cost Of Acrolein In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of acrolein. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering the raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation costs. The extensive study describes the step wise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the acrolein industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

With a pungent, lacrimtory, intensely irritating odour detectable at 0.02 to 0.4 ppm, acrolein is the simplest chemical in the unsaturated aldehyde group. It is a stable yet flammable chemical, which is used as a biocide in the agriculture and petrochemical industries as well as in the water treatment plants. It is also the precursor for the manufacturing of acrylic acid as well as a monomeric unit in the synthesis of several polymers.

The increasing demand for acrolein for water treatment purposes is likely to propel the acrolein market because of the rising need for hygiene and sanitation as the world is caught amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. But this pandemic has also proved to be a bane for the chemical industry because of the disruption in the supply chain on which not just chemicals, but various industries rely upon. The demand and netback of acrylic acid were high in Southeast Asia in the second quarter, though the overall demand in the Asian market has dwindled because of the lockdown. In Europe, the supply lengthened in the second quarter and the producers reduced the operating rates to try to deal with the oversupply. Once the restrictions are lifted across the continents, the acrolein market is likely to regain its growth pace, especially in the agricultural and petrochemical industries. These factors are expected to influence the production cost for acrolein.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of acrolein from propylene and from glycerol. One of the most popular methods of obtaining acrolein is through the oxidation of propylene. This process takes place in the presence of metal oxide catalysts, and the air is used as a source of oxygen.

