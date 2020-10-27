Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market 2020 Growth, Competitive Landscape Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Prediction 2030

The Business Research Company’s Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services market segments and geographies, Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services market trends, Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The dry-cleaning and laundry services market consists of the sales of dry-cleaning and laundry services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate coin-operated or similar self-service laundries and drycleaners; provide drycleaning and laundry services (except coin-operated); and/or supply, on a rental or contract basis, laundered items (e.g., uniforms, gowns, shop towels, etc.

The global dry-cleaning and laundry services market is expected to decline from $106.2 billion in 2019 to $104 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $118.3 billion in 2023.

