Global E-commerce Market Report 2020-2030 | Amazon.com Inc., JD.com Inc., Suning Commerce Group Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Walmart Inc. | Covid 19 Implications And Growth

The e-commerce market consists of sales of merchandise such as apparel, electronics, furniture, books, cosmetics, and other products through online channels. This industry includes e-commerce and m-commerce companies that offer home delivery services. The sales transaction between the retailers and their customers through the use of information technology including telephone and internet and delivery of merchandise is typically done through mail or couriers. The e-commerce industry also includes direct mailers who are selling their merchandise and retailing through online websites.

The global e-commerce market is expected to grow from $1,808.5 billion in 2019 to about $2,405.3 billion in 2020. Due to Covid-19, a significant growth is seen in the demand for essential supplies such as food, medicine, hand sanitizers, tissue, and disinfectants. With people avoiding visiting market places and preferring to stay indoors, the online or e-commerce market is seeing a significant growth. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $3,056.3 billion at a CAGR of 14% through 2023.

