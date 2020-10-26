Global Fountain Machines Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Fountain Machines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Fountain Machines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Fountain Machine is a device that dispenses carbonated drinks. They can be found in restaurants, concession stands and other locations such as convenience stores. The device combines syrup (commonly dispensed from a BagIn-Box), carbon dioxide, and water to make soft drinks. By extension, the term also may refer to a small eating establishment, common in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, often within a pharmacy or other business, serving soda beverages, ice cream, and sometimes light meals.
Restaurant and Cinema are the main application areas for Fountain Machines market. They accounted for 59.33% and 26.20% of total market share in 2017.
The largest consumption area is North America and Europe which are much matured market. For emerging economies, like China, Fountain Machines technology is rapidly improving.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fountain Machines Market
In 2019, the global Fountain Machines market size was US$ 2318.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2742.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026.
Global Fountain Machines Scope and Market Size
Fountain Machines market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fountain Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Fountain Machines market is segmented into
Drop-In Fountain Machines
Tower Fountain Machines
Other
Segment by Application, the Fountain Machines market is segmented into
Restaurant
Cinema
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Fountain Machines Market Share Analysis
Fountain Machines market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Fountain Machines product introduction, recent developments, Fountain Machines sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Lancer
Cornelius
Manitowoc
Zikool
Himalay Soda Fountain
Planet Soda Machine
Cool Star
Softy and Soda
