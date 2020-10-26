In this report, the Global Fountain Machines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Fountain Machines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-fountain-machines-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026



Fountain Machine is a device that dispenses carbonated drinks. They can be found in restaurants, concession stands and other locations such as convenience stores. The device combines syrup (commonly dispensed from a BagIn-Box), carbon dioxide, and water to make soft drinks. By extension, the term also may refer to a small eating establishment, common in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, often within a pharmacy or other business, serving soda beverages, ice cream, and sometimes light meals.

Restaurant and Cinema are the main application areas for Fountain Machines market. They accounted for 59.33% and 26.20% of total market share in 2017.

The largest consumption area is North America and Europe which are much matured market. For emerging economies, like China, Fountain Machines technology is rapidly improving.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fountain Machines Market

In 2019, the global Fountain Machines market size was US$ 2318.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2742.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Fountain Machines Scope and Market Size

Fountain Machines market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fountain Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Fountain Machines market is segmented into

Drop-In Fountain Machines

Tower Fountain Machines

Other

Segment by Application, the Fountain Machines market is segmented into

Restaurant

Cinema

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Fountain Machines Market Share Analysis

Fountain Machines market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Fountain Machines product introduction, recent developments, Fountain Machines sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Lancer

Cornelius

Manitowoc

Zikool

Himalay Soda Fountain

Planet Soda Machine

Cool Star

Softy and Soda

