Global Demolition Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Demolition Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Demolition Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Demolition Equipment is a big topic. This report only covers high reach hydraulic crawler excavators with working height above 15m and operation weight above 20 Tons. The arm’s end is equipped with grapples, hammers, shears or pulverizers.
For production, Japan is one of the largest manufacturing bases of Demolition Equipment, over 42.65% Demolition Equipment are manufactured in this region. Due to high technology level and completely industrial chain, Japan is the best choice for manufacturers.
Europe is the largest consumption market of Demolition Equipment, which shared over 36% of the market, USA and Japan followed.
CAT and Hitachi are the most famous manufacturer, both occupying large market share in global Demolition Equipment market. Besides, other manufacturer like Kobelco and Komatsu are all professional manufacturers in this market.
In general, the market concentration is relative low. Though the giants have occupied considerable market share, there are still a large quantity of manufacturers of Demolition Equipment with small capacity.
Although sales of Demolition Equipment brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Demolition Equipment field.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Demolition Equipment Market
In 2019, the global Demolition Equipment market size was US$ 230.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 265.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Demolition Equipment Scope and Market Size
Demolition Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Demolition Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Demolition Equipment market is segmented into
Weight 20-50 Tons
Weight 50-100 Tons
Weight more than 100 Tons
Segment by Application, the Demolition Equipment market is segmented into
Mining
Construction
Road Engineering
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Demolition Equipment Market Share Analysis
Demolition Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Demolition Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Demolition Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
CAT
Hitachi
Kobelco
Komatsu
Volvo
Doosan
JCB
Liebherr
Hyundai
Hidromek
