Global Residential Water Purifiers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Residential Water Purifiers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Residential Water Purifiers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Residential Water Purifiers are machines to remove undesirable chemicals, biological contaminants, suspended solids and gases from water. The goal is to produce water fit for a specific purpose. In this report, we will mainly analyze residential water purifiers for providing clean and safe drinking water.
Asia-Pacific occupied 55.27% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 20.44% and 17.89% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Residential Water Purifiers Market
In 2019, the global Residential Water Purifiers market size was US$ 13640 million and it is expected to reach US$ 27290 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 10.3% during 2021-2026.
Global Residential Water Purifiers Scope and Market Size
Residential Water Purifiers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Residential Water Purifiers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Residential Water Purifiers market is segmented into
RO Water Purifier
UV Water Purifier
Other
Segment by Application, the Residential Water Purifiers market is segmented into
Apartment
House
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Residential Water Purifiers Market Share Analysis
Residential Water Purifiers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Residential Water Purifiers product introduction, recent developments, Residential Water Purifiers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Pentair
Midea
Qinyuan Group
3M Purification
Hanston
Honeywell
Haier
Culligan International
Royalstar
Best Water Technology
Panasonic
Whirlpool
GREE
LG Electronics
A. O. Smith
Toray
Watts
Unilever Pure it
Coway
Kent RO Systems
Angel
