Global Residential Water Purifiers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Residential Water Purifiers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Residential Water Purifiers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Residential Water Purifiers are machines to remove undesirable chemicals, biological contaminants, suspended solids and gases from water. The goal is to produce water fit for a specific purpose. In this report, we will mainly analyze residential water purifiers for providing clean and safe drinking water.

Asia-Pacific occupied 55.27% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 20.44% and 17.89% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Residential Water Purifiers Market

In 2019, the global Residential Water Purifiers market size was US$ 13640 million and it is expected to reach US$ 27290 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 10.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Residential Water Purifiers Scope and Market Size

Residential Water Purifiers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels.

Segment by Type, the Residential Water Purifiers market is segmented into

RO Water Purifier

UV Water Purifier

Other

Segment by Application, the Residential Water Purifiers market is segmented into

Apartment

House

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Residential Water Purifiers Market Share Analysis

Residential Water Purifiers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies.

The major companies include:

The major companies include:

Pentair

Midea

Qinyuan Group

3M Purification

Hanston

Honeywell

Haier

Culligan International

Royalstar

Best Water Technology

Panasonic

Whirlpool

GREE

LG Electronics

A. O. Smith

Toray

Watts

Unilever Pure it

Coway

Kent RO Systems

Angel

