Global Hot Forging Press Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Hot Forging Press market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Hot Forging Press market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Forging is the operation where the metal is heated and then a force is applied to manipulates the metals in such a way that the required final shape is obtained. Forging is generally a hot working process though cold forging is used sometimes.
There are only few major producers of hot forging presses in the world. And the major producer located in the Europe and Japan, such as SMS, Sumitomo, TMP, Schuler and Fagor Arrasate. These five companies occupied 46.71% revenue market share in 2016.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Hot Forging Press Market
Global Hot Forging Press Scope and Market Size
Hot Forging Press market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hot Forging Press market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Hot Forging Press market is segmented into
< 10000 KN
10000-100000 KN
> 100000 KN
Segment by Application, the Hot Forging Press market is segmented into
Automotive Industry
Hardware Tools
Engineering Machinery
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Hot Forging Press Market Share Analysis
Hot Forging Press market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Hot Forging Press product introduction, recent developments, Hot Forging Press sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
SMS
Sumitomo
TMP
Schuler
Fagor Arrasate
Komatsu
Lasco
Kurimoto
First Heavy
Stamtec
Ajax
Mitsubishi
Erie
J&H
Qingdao Yiyou
Yandon
NHI
China National Erzhong Group
