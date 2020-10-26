Global Hot Forging Press Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Hot Forging Press market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Hot Forging Press market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Forging is the operation where the metal is heated and then a force is applied to manipulates the metals in such a way that the required final shape is obtained. Forging is generally a hot working process though cold forging is used sometimes.

There are only few major producers of hot forging presses in the world. And the major producer located in the Europe and Japan, such as SMS, Sumitomo, TMP, Schuler and Fagor Arrasate. These five companies occupied 46.71% revenue market share in 2016.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Hot Forging Press Market

In 2019, the global Hot Forging Press market size was US$ 1226.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Hot Forging Press Scope and Market Size

Hot Forging Press market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hot Forging Press market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Hot Forging Press market is segmented into

< 10000 KN

10000-100000 KN

> 100000 KN

Segment by Application, the Hot Forging Press market is segmented into

Automotive Industry

Hardware Tools

Engineering Machinery

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Hot Forging Press Market Share Analysis

Hot Forging Press market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Hot Forging Press product introduction, recent developments, Hot Forging Press sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

SMS

Sumitomo

TMP

Schuler

Fagor Arrasate

Komatsu

Lasco

Kurimoto

First Heavy

Stamtec

Ajax

Mitsubishi

Erie

J&H

Qingdao Yiyou

Yandon

NHI

China National Erzhong Group

