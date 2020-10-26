Global Home Gateway Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Home Gateway market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Home Gateway market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
In telecommunications networking, a home gateway (more commonly known as a home router or residential gateway) is a device that allows a local area network (LAN) to connect to a wide area network (WAN) via a modem. The WAN can be a larger computer network (such as a municipal WAN that provides a connection to residences within the municipality) or the Internet.
EU has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Home Gateway market, while the United States is the second sales volume market for Home Gateway in 2017.
In the industry, Arris Enterprises profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Cisco Systems and Huawei Technologies ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 18.64%, 15.02% and 11.17% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Home Gateway Market
In 2019, the global Home Gateway market size was US$ 4464.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 7158.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Home Gateway Scope and Market Size
Home Gateway market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Home Gateway market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Home Gateway market is segmented into
ADSL
VDSL
Ethernet
GPON
Other
Segment by Application, the Home Gateway market is segmented into
Residential
Commercial (Hotel, etc.)
Others (Hospital, etc.)
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Home Gateway Market Share Analysis
Home Gateway market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Home Gateway product introduction, recent developments, Home Gateway sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Arris
Cisco Systems
Huawei Technologies
Sagemcom
AVM
Advanced Digital Broadcast
Actiontec Electronics
Humax
Technicolor
ZTE
Zhone Technologies
ZyXEL Communications
Comtrend
Audio Codes
