Global Home Gateway Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Home Gateway market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Home Gateway market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In telecommunications networking, a home gateway (more commonly known as a home router or residential gateway) is a device that allows a local area network (LAN) to connect to a wide area network (WAN) via a modem. The WAN can be a larger computer network (such as a municipal WAN that provides a connection to residences within the municipality) or the Internet.

EU has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Home Gateway market, while the United States is the second sales volume market for Home Gateway in 2017.

In the industry, Arris Enterprises profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Cisco Systems and Huawei Technologies ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 18.64%, 15.02% and 11.17% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

In 2019, the global Home Gateway market size was US$ 4464.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 7158.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2026.

Home Gateway market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Home Gateway market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Home Gateway market is segmented into

ADSL

VDSL

Ethernet

GPON

Other

Segment by Application, the Home Gateway market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial (Hotel, etc.)

Others (Hospital, etc.)

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Home Gateway market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Home Gateway product introduction, recent developments, Home Gateway sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

Arris

Cisco Systems

Huawei Technologies

Sagemcom

AVM

Advanced Digital Broadcast

Actiontec Electronics

Humax

Technicolor

ZTE

Zhone Technologies

ZyXEL Communications

Comtrend

Audio Codes

