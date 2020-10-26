Global Overhead Cranes Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Overhead Cranes market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Overhead Cranes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Overhead Cranes is a type of crane found in industrial environments. An overhead crane consists of parallel runways with a traveling bridge spanning the gap. A hoist, the lifting component of a crane, travels along the bridge. If the bridge is rigidly supported on two or more legs running on a fixed rail at ground level, the crane is called a gantry crane (USA, ASME B30 series) or a goliath crane (UK, BS 466).
China occupied 51.42% of the Asia-Pacific consumption market in 2017 with a CAGR of 1.38% for the past four years. India also shows strong growth momentum.
For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Overhead Cranes producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.
For forecast, the Asia-Pacific Overhead Cranes revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2~3%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Overhead Cranes.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Overhead Cranes Market
In 2019, the global Overhead Cranes market size was US$ 6046.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 7102.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026.
Global Overhead Cranes Scope and Market Size
Overhead Cranes market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Overhead Cranes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Overhead Cranes market is segmented into
Single-girder Overhead Cranes
Double-girder Overhead Cranes
Segment by Application, the Overhead Cranes market is segmented into
Factory & Plant
Production Line
Warehouse
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Overhead Cranes Market Share Analysis
Overhead Cranes market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Overhead Cranes product introduction, recent developments, Overhead Cranes sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Konecranes
KITO GROUP
ABUS
GH Crane & Components
Deshazo
Gorbel
Eilbeck Cranes
ZPMC
Jinrui
Weihua
Henan Mine
