Global Overhead Cranes Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Overhead Cranes market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Overhead Cranes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Overhead Cranes is a type of crane found in industrial environments. An overhead crane consists of parallel runways with a traveling bridge spanning the gap. A hoist, the lifting component of a crane, travels along the bridge. If the bridge is rigidly supported on two or more legs running on a fixed rail at ground level, the crane is called a gantry crane (USA, ASME B30 series) or a goliath crane (UK, BS 466).

China occupied 51.42% of the Asia-Pacific consumption market in 2017 with a CAGR of 1.38% for the past four years. India also shows strong growth momentum.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Overhead Cranes producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

For forecast, the Asia-Pacific Overhead Cranes revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2~3%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Overhead Cranes.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Overhead Cranes Market

In 2019, the global Overhead Cranes market size was US$ 6046.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 7102.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Overhead Cranes Scope and Market Size

Overhead Cranes market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Overhead Cranes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Overhead Cranes market is segmented into

Single-girder Overhead Cranes

Double-girder Overhead Cranes

Segment by Application, the Overhead Cranes market is segmented into

Factory & Plant

Production Line

Warehouse

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Overhead Cranes Market Share Analysis

Overhead Cranes market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Overhead Cranes product introduction, recent developments, Overhead Cranes sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Konecranes

KITO GROUP

ABUS

GH Crane & Components

Deshazo

Gorbel

Eilbeck Cranes

ZPMC

Jinrui

Weihua

Henan Mine

