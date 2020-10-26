Global Coin-Operated Vending Machines Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Coin-Operated Vending Machines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Coin-Operated Vending Machines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Vending machine is a machine that dispenses goods such as snacks, beverages, alcohol, cigarettes, tickets to customers automatically, after the customer inserts currency or credit into the machine.
Coin-operated vending machines is widely used in business center, office building, transport hub and other field. The most proportion of coin-operated vending machines is used in business center, and the proportion in 2017 is about 45%.
Europe region is the largest supplier of coin-operated vending machines, with a production market share nearly 30.33% in 2017. North America is the second largest supplier of coin-operated vending machines, enjoying production market share nearly 27.05% in 2017.
In 2019, the global Coin-Operated Vending Machines market size was US$ 4351.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5862 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.
Coin-Operated Vending Machines market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Coin-Operated Vending Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Coin-Operated Vending Machines market is segmented into
Beverage
Food
Others
Segment by Application, the Coin-Operated Vending Machines market is segmented into
Business Center
Office Building
Transport Hub
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Coin-Operated Vending Machines Market Share Analysis
Coin-Operated Vending Machines market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Coin-Operated Vending Machines product introduction, recent developments, Coin-Operated Vending Machines sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Fuji Electric
Sanden
Selecta
Royal Vendors
Crane
Azkoyen Group
Evoca
Sielaff
Bianchi Vending
Seaga
AMS
Jofemar
FAS International
