Global Hot Water Storage Tank Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Hot Water Storage Tank market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Hot Water Storage Tank market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A hot water storage tank is a water tank used for storing hot water for space heating or domestic use.
In 2017, the Hot Water Storage Tank sales in Apartments Sales was 82K Unit, and it will reach 122 K Unit in 2025; while the sales market Share in Apartments was 35% in 2017 and will be 36% in 2025. In 2017, the Hot Water Storage Tank sales in Homes was 150 K Unit, and it will reach 218 K Unit in 2025; while the sales market Share in Homes was 65% in 2017 and will be 64% in 2025.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Hot Water Storage Tank Market
In 2019, the global Hot Water Storage Tank market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Global Hot Water Storage Tank Scope and Market Size
Hot Water Storage Tank market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hot Water Storage Tank market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Hot Water Storage Tank market is segmented into
Electric Storage
Fuel Storage
Other
Segment by Application, the Hot Water Storage Tank market is segmented into
Homes
Apartments
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Hot Water Storage Tank Market Share Analysis
Hot Water Storage Tank market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Hot Water Storage Tank product introduction, recent developments, Hot Water Storage Tank sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Bosch Thermotechnology
Viessmann
Vaillant
WATTS
Stiebel Eltron
Rheem
Ait – deutschland
GDTS
Reflex Winkelmann
Akvaterm
A.O.Smith
Varem Spa
CLAGE
Wolf
Radford White
Lochinvar
