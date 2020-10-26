Global Pallet Rack Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Pallet Rack market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Pallet Rack market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Pallet rack is a material handling storage aid system designed to store materials on pallets (or “skids”). Although there are many varieties of pallet racking, all types allow for the storage of palletized materials in horizontal rows with multiple levels. Since the Second World War, pallet racks have become an essential and ubiquitous element of most modern warehouses, manufacturing facilities, retail centers, and other storage and distribution facilities.

North America occupied the major 27% sales market share in 2018.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Pallet Rack Market

In 2019, the global Pallet Rack market size was US$ 2421.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3608.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Pallet Rack Scope and Market Size

Pallet Rack market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pallet Rack market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Pallet Rack market is segmented into

Selective Pallet Rack

Drive-in and Drive-through Pallet Rack

Push-back Pallet Rack

Pallet Flow Rack

Others

Selective pallet rack is the dominated type, which accounting for above 40% sales share in terms of volume in 2018.

Segment by Application, the Pallet Rack market is segmented into

Distribution Centers

Manufacturing Facilities

Large-Scale Retail

Others

The distribution centers hold an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 41% of the market share.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Pallet Rack Market Share Analysis

Pallet Rack market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Pallet Rack product introduction, recent developments, Pallet Rack sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Averys

SSI SCHAEFER

Unarco Material Handling

Ridg-U-Rak

KION Group

Steel King

Mecalux

Elite Storage Solutions

Daifuku

Advance Storage Products

AR Racking

Inform

Hannibal Industries

Nedcon

JINGXING

TKSL

Frazier Industrial

Top-tiger

Murata Machinery

Rack Builders

North American Steel

Speedrack Products

Constructor Group

Ouyade

Sanshin Metal Working

Nanjing Kingmore

Tianjin Master Logistics

Jiangsu NOVA

