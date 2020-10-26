Global Pallet Rack Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Pallet Rack market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Pallet Rack market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Pallet rack is a material handling storage aid system designed to store materials on pallets (or “skids”). Although there are many varieties of pallet racking, all types allow for the storage of palletized materials in horizontal rows with multiple levels. Since the Second World War, pallet racks have become an essential and ubiquitous element of most modern warehouses, manufacturing facilities, retail centers, and other storage and distribution facilities.
North America occupied the major 27% sales market share in 2018.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Pallet Rack Market
In 2019, the global Pallet Rack market size was US$ 2421.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3608.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026.
Global Pallet Rack Scope and Market Size
Pallet Rack market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pallet Rack market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Pallet Rack market is segmented into
Selective Pallet Rack
Drive-in and Drive-through Pallet Rack
Push-back Pallet Rack
Pallet Flow Rack
Others
Selective pallet rack is the dominated type, which accounting for above 40% sales share in terms of volume in 2018.
Segment by Application, the Pallet Rack market is segmented into
Distribution Centers
Manufacturing Facilities
Large-Scale Retail
Others
The distribution centers hold an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 41% of the market share.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Pallet Rack Market Share Analysis
Pallet Rack market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Pallet Rack product introduction, recent developments, Pallet Rack sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Averys
SSI SCHAEFER
Unarco Material Handling
Ridg-U-Rak
KION Group
Steel King
Mecalux
Elite Storage Solutions
Daifuku
Advance Storage Products
AR Racking
Inform
Hannibal Industries
Nedcon
JINGXING
TKSL
Frazier Industrial
Top-tiger
Murata Machinery
Rack Builders
North American Steel
Speedrack Products
Constructor Group
Ouyade
Sanshin Metal Working
Nanjing Kingmore
Tianjin Master Logistics
Jiangsu NOVA
