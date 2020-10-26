Global Valves Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Valves market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Valves market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Valves is a mechanical device that regulates, directs or controls the flow of a fluid (gases, liquids, fluidized solids, or slurries) by opening, closing, or partially obstructing various passageways. There are many types of valve, including stop (isolation) valves，regulating valves，back-flow prevention valves，pressure-relief valves and so on.They are majorly used in water controlling for irrigation as well as industrial, military, commercial, residential, and transport sectors. Such as drip irrigation and sprinkler irrigation, oil and gas, power generation, mining, water reticulation, sewage and chemical manufacturing.

Different types of valves are available: gate, globe, plug, ball, butterfly, check, diaphragm, pinch, pressure relief, control valves etc. Each of these types has a number of models, each with different features and functional capabilities. Some valves are self-operated while others manually or with an actuator or pneumatic or hydraulic is operated. In the report, it includes all kinds of valves.

For industry structure analysis, the valves industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top 10 producers account for less than 30% of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production area of valves, also the leader in the whole valves industry. Europe and China also produce large amount of valves per year.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Valves Market

In 2019, the global Valves market size was US$ 60340 million and it is expected to reach US$ 66580 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Valves Scope and Market Size

Valves market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Valves market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Valves market is segmented into

Gate Valves

Control Valves

Ball Valves

Butterfly Valve

Others

Segment by Application, the Valves market is segmented into

Oil & Gas or Energy Industry

Water Treatment Industry

Chemical Industry

Steel Industry

Other Industrial

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Valves Market Share Analysis

Valves market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Valves product introduction, recent developments, Valves sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Johnson Controls

Emerson

Flowserve

Kitz Group

Cameron

IMI

Crane Company

Metso

Circor Energy

KSB Group

Pentair

Watts

Velan

SWI Valve

Neway

Henan Kaifeng High Pressure Valve

CNNC Sufa Technology Industry

Jiangsu Shentong Valve

Beijing Valve General Factory

Shandong Yidu Valve Group

Dazhong Valve Group

SHK Valve Group

Dalian DV Valve

