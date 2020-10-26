In this report, the Global Valves market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Valves market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-valves-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Valves is a mechanical device that regulates, directs or controls the flow of a fluid (gases, liquids, fluidized solids, or slurries) by opening, closing, or partially obstructing various passageways. There are many types of valve, including stop (isolation) valves，regulating valves，back-flow prevention valves，pressure-relief valves and so on.They are majorly used in water controlling for irrigation as well as industrial, military, commercial, residential, and transport sectors. Such as drip irrigation and sprinkler irrigation, oil and gas, power generation, mining, water reticulation, sewage and chemical manufacturing.
Different types of valves are available: gate, globe, plug, ball, butterfly, check, diaphragm, pinch, pressure relief, control valves etc. Each of these types has a number of models, each with different features and functional capabilities. Some valves are self-operated while others manually or with an actuator or pneumatic or hydraulic is operated. In the report, it includes all kinds of valves.
For industry structure analysis, the valves industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top 10 producers account for less than 30% of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production area of valves, also the leader in the whole valves industry. Europe and China also produce large amount of valves per year.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Valves Market
In 2019, the global Valves market size was US$ 60340 million and it is expected to reach US$ 66580 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2026.
Global Valves Scope and Market Size
Valves market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Valves market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Valves market is segmented into
Gate Valves
Control Valves
Ball Valves
Butterfly Valve
Others
Segment by Application, the Valves market is segmented into
Oil & Gas or Energy Industry
Water Treatment Industry
Chemical Industry
Steel Industry
Other Industrial
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Valves Market Share Analysis
Valves market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Valves product introduction, recent developments, Valves sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Johnson Controls
Emerson
Flowserve
Kitz Group
Cameron
IMI
Crane Company
Metso
Circor Energy
KSB Group
Pentair
Watts
Velan
SWI Valve
Neway
Henan Kaifeng High Pressure Valve
Henan Kaifeng High Pressure Valve
CNNC Sufa Technology Industry
Jiangsu Shentong Valve
Beijing Valve General Factory
Shandong Yidu Valve Group
Dazhong Valve Group
SHK Valve Group
Dalian DV Valve
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-valves-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Valves market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Valves markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Valves Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Valves market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Valves market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Valves manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Valves Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com