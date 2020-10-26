In this report, the Global Multimeters market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Multimeters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-multimeters-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026



A multimeter or a multitester, also known as a VOM (volt-ohm-milliammeter), is an electronic measuring instrument that combines several measurement functions in one unit. A typical multimeter can measure voltage, current, and resistance. Analog multimeters use a microammeter with a moving pointer to display readings. Digital multimeters (DMM, DVOM) have a numeric display, and may also show a graphical bar representing the measured value. Digital multimeters are now far more common due to their cost and precision. It is a standard diagnostic tool for technicians in the electrical/electronic industries.

China is the largest consumption country of Multimeters, with a sales market share nearly 35.23% in 2017.The second region is North America, following China with the sales market share of 20.26% in 2017.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Multimeters Market

In 2019, the global Multimeters market size was US$ 983.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1263.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Multimeters Scope and Market Size

Multimeters market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Multimeters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Multimeters market is segmented into

Handheld Type

Bench-top Type

Others

Segment by Application, the Multimeters market is segmented into

Industrial Manufacturing

Commercial

Public Utilities

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Multimeters Market Share Analysis

Multimeters market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Multimeters product introduction, recent developments, Multimeters sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Fluke Corporation

Keysight

FLIR

Rohde & Schwarz

Victor

UNI-T

HIOKI

Chauvin Arnoux Group

Klein Tools

B&K Precision Corporation

CEM

Gossen Metrawatt

Prokits Industries Co., LTD

Mastech Group

GW Instek

Sata

Triplett

Leierda

Metrel d.d.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-multimeters-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Multimeters market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Multimeters markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Multimeters Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Multimeters market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Multimeters market

Challenges to market growth for Global Multimeters manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Multimeters Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com