Global Multimeters Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Multimeters market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Multimeters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A multimeter or a multitester, also known as a VOM (volt-ohm-milliammeter), is an electronic measuring instrument that combines several measurement functions in one unit. A typical multimeter can measure voltage, current, and resistance. Analog multimeters use a microammeter with a moving pointer to display readings. Digital multimeters (DMM, DVOM) have a numeric display, and may also show a graphical bar representing the measured value. Digital multimeters are now far more common due to their cost and precision. It is a standard diagnostic tool for technicians in the electrical/electronic industries.
China is the largest consumption country of Multimeters, with a sales market share nearly 35.23% in 2017.The second region is North America, following China with the sales market share of 20.26% in 2017.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Multimeters Market
In 2019, the global Multimeters market size was US$ 983.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1263.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Multimeters Scope and Market Size
Multimeters market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Multimeters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Multimeters market is segmented into
Handheld Type
Bench-top Type
Others
Segment by Application, the Multimeters market is segmented into
Industrial Manufacturing
Commercial
Public Utilities
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Multimeters Market Share Analysis
Multimeters market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Multimeters product introduction, recent developments, Multimeters sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Fluke Corporation
Keysight
FLIR
Rohde & Schwarz
Victor
UNI-T
HIOKI
Chauvin Arnoux Group
Klein Tools
B&K Precision Corporation
CEM
Gossen Metrawatt
Prokits Industries Co., LTD
Mastech Group
GW Instek
Sata
Triplett
Leierda
Metrel d.d.
