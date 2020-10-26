In this report, the Global Cardan Shaft market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Cardan Shaft market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-cardan-shaft-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026



Cardan Shaft, also known as propeller shaft or drive shaft, is a mechanical component used for the transmission of torque and rotation. Cardan Shaft consists of universal joint, shaft yokes and intermediate support, etc. It acts as an intermediate between the driving and the driven shaft that are not aligned on the same axis transferring the running torque smoothly.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption region of Cardan Shaft, with a consumption market share nearly 52.31% in 2019. The second place is Europe; following Asia-Pacific with the consumption market share over 23.59% in 2019. Cardan Shaft market has several key players, like GKN, Dana, IFA Group, Meritor and AAM, they take a market share 35.73% in value. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Japan, Europe, China and USA. It has unshakable status in this field.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cardan Shaft Market

In 2019, the global Cardan Shaft market size was US$ 17540 million and it is expected to reach US$ 18550 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Cardan Shaft Scope and Market Size

Cardan Shaft market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cardan Shaft market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Cardan Shaft market is segmented into

Small Series

Medium Series

Heavy Duty Series

Segment by Application, the Cardan Shaft market is segmented into

Automotive

Manufacturing

Machinery & Equipment

Other Application

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Cardan Shaft Market Share Analysis

Cardan Shaft market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Cardan Shaft product introduction, recent developments, Cardan Shaft sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

GKN

Dana

IFA Group

Meritor

AAM

JTEKT Corporation

Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft

Wanxiang Qianchao Co., Ltd.

Neapco Components, LLC

Showa Corporation

GSP Automotive Group Wenzhou Co., Ltd.

Elbe Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Gewes

Taier Heavy Industry Co., Ltd

Ameridrive (Altra Industrial Motion Corp.)

WiCHMANN GmbH

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-cardan-shaft-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Cardan Shaft market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Cardan Shaft markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Cardan Shaft Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Cardan Shaft market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Cardan Shaft market

Challenges to market growth for Global Cardan Shaft manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Cardan Shaft Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com