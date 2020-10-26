Global Cardan Shaft Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Cardan Shaft market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Cardan Shaft market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Cardan Shaft, also known as propeller shaft or drive shaft, is a mechanical component used for the transmission of torque and rotation. Cardan Shaft consists of universal joint, shaft yokes and intermediate support, etc. It acts as an intermediate between the driving and the driven shaft that are not aligned on the same axis transferring the running torque smoothly.
Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption region of Cardan Shaft, with a consumption market share nearly 52.31% in 2019. The second place is Europe; following Asia-Pacific with the consumption market share over 23.59% in 2019. Cardan Shaft market has several key players, like GKN, Dana, IFA Group, Meritor and AAM, they take a market share 35.73% in value. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Japan, Europe, China and USA. It has unshakable status in this field.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cardan Shaft Market
In 2019, the global Cardan Shaft market size was US$ 17540 million and it is expected to reach US$ 18550 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026.
Global Cardan Shaft Scope and Market Size
Cardan Shaft market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cardan Shaft market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Cardan Shaft market is segmented into
Small Series
Medium Series
Heavy Duty Series
Segment by Application, the Cardan Shaft market is segmented into
Automotive
Manufacturing
Machinery & Equipment
Other Application
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Cardan Shaft Market Share Analysis
Cardan Shaft market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Cardan Shaft product introduction, recent developments, Cardan Shaft sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
GKN
Dana
IFA Group
Meritor
AAM
JTEKT Corporation
Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft
Wanxiang Qianchao Co., Ltd.
Neapco Components, LLC
Showa Corporation
GSP Automotive Group Wenzhou Co., Ltd.
Elbe Holding GmbH & Co. KG
Gewes
Taier Heavy Industry Co., Ltd
Ameridrive (Altra Industrial Motion Corp.)
WiCHMANN GmbH
