Global Graphic Roll Laminator Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Graphic Roll Laminator market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Graphic Roll Laminator market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A Graphic Roll Laminator use large rolls of film to laminate documents that are of just about any size, and a number of documents that can be cut or trimmed when finished. Items are placed at the opening on one sheet of plastic (the plastic sheets that are lined with adhesive). There is a roller on top that holds the top layer of laminate in place. As the machine starts, the item is run though and the two sheets of adhesive-lined plastic are heated to the extent that they will adhere permanently together around the document.
The Major regions to sale Graphic Roll Laminator are North America and China, which accounted for about 57.60 % of sales market share in total. North America is the largest consumption region with a sales share of 30.70% in 2017.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Graphic Roll Laminator Market
In 2019, the global Graphic Roll Laminator market size was US$ 291.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 359.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Graphic Roll Laminator Scope and Market Size
Graphic Roll Laminator market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Graphic Roll Laminator market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Graphic Roll Laminator market is segmented into
Heat Graphic Roll Laminator
Cold Graphic Roll Laminator
Segment by Application, the Graphic Roll Laminator market is segmented into
Printing Shop
Printing Factory
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Graphic Roll Laminator Market Share Analysis
Graphic Roll Laminator market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Graphic Roll Laminator product introduction, recent developments, Graphic Roll Laminator sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
ACCO
Wenzhou Guangming
Royal Sovereign
GMP
D&K
Zhejiang Liming
Shanghai Dragon
Vivid Laminating Technologies
Shanghai Loretta
Kala
AUDLEY
Beijing FULEI
Supply55
USI Inc
Marabu North America
