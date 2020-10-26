Global Graphic Roll Laminator Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Graphic Roll Laminator market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Graphic Roll Laminator market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Graphic Roll Laminator use large rolls of film to laminate documents that are of just about any size, and a number of documents that can be cut or trimmed when finished. Items are placed at the opening on one sheet of plastic (the plastic sheets that are lined with adhesive). There is a roller on top that holds the top layer of laminate in place. As the machine starts, the item is run though and the two sheets of adhesive-lined plastic are heated to the extent that they will adhere permanently together around the document.

The Major regions to sale Graphic Roll Laminator are North America and China, which accounted for about 57.60 % of sales market share in total. North America is the largest consumption region with a sales share of 30.70% in 2017.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Graphic Roll Laminator Market

In 2019, the global Graphic Roll Laminator market size was US$ 291.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 359.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Graphic Roll Laminator Scope and Market Size

Graphic Roll Laminator market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Graphic Roll Laminator market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Graphic Roll Laminator market is segmented into

Heat Graphic Roll Laminator

Cold Graphic Roll Laminator

Segment by Application, the Graphic Roll Laminator market is segmented into

Printing Shop

Printing Factory

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Graphic Roll Laminator Market Share Analysis

Graphic Roll Laminator market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Graphic Roll Laminator product introduction, recent developments, Graphic Roll Laminator sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

ACCO

Wenzhou Guangming

Royal Sovereign

GMP

D&K

Zhejiang Liming

Shanghai Dragon

Vivid Laminating Technologies

Shanghai Loretta

Kala

AUDLEY

Beijing FULEI

Supply55

USI Inc

Marabu North America

