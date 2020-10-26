Global Bollards Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Bollards market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Bollards market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A bollard is a sturdy, short, vertical post. The term originally referred to a post on a ship or quay used principally for mooring boats, but is now used, primarily in British English, to refer to posts installed to control road traffic and posts designed to prevent ram raiding and car ramming at Glasdonks. In this report, we study the product which provides strength and impact resistance.
Global bollards is showing a rapid growth at present owing to the rapid expansion of the security products coupled with increasing focus on bollards. Due to the frequent occurrence of traffic accidents and terrorist attacks, the demand for bollards is increasing, and the bollard market is showing a rapid growth stage.
The influx of new and innovative designs and the dependence of urban development on the bollards are among the major factors fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, the government’s awareness of safety has increased to further promote the development of bollards.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Bollards Market
In 2019, the global Bollards market size was US$ 2218.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4189.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 9.4% during 2021-2026.
Global Bollards Scope and Market Size
Bollards market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bollards market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Bollards market is segmented into
Fixed Bollards
Removable Bollards
Other
Segment by Application, the Bollards market is segmented into
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Bollards Market Share Analysis
Bollards market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Bollards product introduction, recent developments, Bollards sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Calpipe Industries (Atkore)
Marshalls
FAAC
ATG Access
APT Controls Group
Cogan
BEGA
Dumor
Forms+Surfaces
Glasdon
Atlantic Anti-Ram
Leda Security
Saferoads
Landscape Forms
SlowStop Guarding System
Ideal Shield
Reliance Foundry
Maglin
Hanzhou Dinglong
Bnova
Beijing Zhuoao
