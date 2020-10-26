Global Vacuum Suction Cups Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Vacuum Suction Cups market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Vacuum Suction Cups market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A vacuum suction cups are the link between the workpiece and the handling system. They consist of the suction cup (elastomer part) and a connecting element.

Suction cups are used to grip and move workpieces in a plant or on a robot. A suction cup does not attach itself to the surface of a workpiece. Instead, the ambient air pressure (atmospheric pressure) presses the suction cup against the workpiece as soon as the ambient pressure is greater than the pressure between the suction cup and the workpiece. This pressure difference is achieved by connecting the suction cup to a vacuum generator, which evacuates the air from the space between the cup and the workpiece. If the suction cup is in contact with the surface of the workpiece, no air can enter it from the sides and a vacuum is generated.

Europe is the largest market with about 35% revenue share in 2017. More than 8000 K Units was sold in Europe in 2017. North America also accounts for a large market share. But Asia-Pacific is fast becoming the world’s leading hotspot, expanding fast compared to North America and Europe.

The Vacuum Suction Cups market is characterized by the presence of many vendors. These vendors are increasingly competing against each other based on factors such as access to raw materials, economies of scales, product innovations, and ability to recycle as the cost of raw materials is very high. Vendors in Vacuum Suction Cups market are focusing on gaining faster access to the raw materials and lowering the manufacturing costs of Vacuum Suction Cups. They are also focusing on customization of products as per end-user industries.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

In 2019, the global Vacuum Suction Cups market size was US$ 657 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1005.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026.

Vacuum Suction Cups market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vacuum Suction Cups market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Vacuum Suction Cups market is segmented into

Silicone

Nitrile

Rubber

Vinyl

Urethane

Others

Segment by Application, the Vacuum Suction Cups market is segmented into

Metal

Paper

Glass

Wood

Plastics

Composite

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Vacuum Suction Cups Market Share Analysis

Vacuum Suction Cups market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Vacuum Suction Cups product introduction, recent developments, Vacuum Suction Cups sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

SMC Corporation

Schmalz

Aventics

PISCO

Piab

Festo

DESTACO (Dover)

Myotoku

VMECA

ANVER

FIPA

Coval

VUOTOTECNICA

