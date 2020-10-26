Global Plastic Rigid IBC Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Plastic Rigid IBC market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Plastic Rigid IBC market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An intermediate bulk container (or IBC) is a pallet mounted, industrial grade reusable container that is used for storing and transporting bulk liquids and powders. Also known as a tote, the IBC is capable of stacking and can be moved by a pallet jack or forklift.

A “plastic rigid intermediate bulk container” or “IBC” is a rigid, self-standing vessel, lined or unlined, made from polymeric material. The typical volume is at least 119 gallons but not more than 793 gallons. IBCs are used to transport various liquid or solid products, including products identified as “hazardous materials” or “dangerous goods”.

Plastic rigid IBCs are used in the food and beverage end use sector to store and transport bulk food products and various beverages across long distances from the manufacturing units. This end use category has seen a rise in demand for plastic rigid IBCs in the recent years. The food and beverage end use segment is expected to show a high pace with respect to use plastic rigid IBCs in the coming years and projected to register a high healthy CAGR of 6.2% duringthe forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Plastic Rigid IBC Market

In 2019, the global Plastic Rigid IBC market size was US$ 2600.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3980.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Plastic Rigid IBC Scope and Market Size

Plastic Rigid IBC market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plastic Rigid IBC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Plastic Rigid IBC market is segmented into

HDPE Rigid IBC

LLDPE Rigid IBC

LDPE Rigid IBC

Segment by Application, the Plastic Rigid IBC market is segmented into

Pharmaceutical

Food

Chemical Industries

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Plastic Rigid IBC Market Share Analysis

Plastic Rigid IBC market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Plastic Rigid IBC product introduction, recent developments, Plastic Rigid IBC sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

SCHUTZ

Mauser Group

Greif

Shijiheng

Snyder Industries

ZhenJiang JinShan Packing Factory

Time Technoplast Limited

Chuang Xiang

Myers Industries

Hoover Ferguson Group

WERIT

Maschiopack

Pyramid Technoplast

Sotralentz

Sintex

Shanghai Fujiang Plastic Industry Group

Jielin

NOVAX

