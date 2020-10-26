In this report, the Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-plastic-injection-molding-machine-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
An Injection molding machine, also known as an injection press, is a machine for manufacturing plastic products by the injection molding process. It consists of two main parts, an injection unit and a clamping unit.
Machines are classified primarily by the type of driving systems: hydraulic, electric, or hybrid.
Instead of being driven by a hydraulic system, all-electric machines use digitally controlled, high speed and highly efficient servo motors to drive the whole process. Each axis is controlled by an independent motor for injection, extruder, clamping and ejection.
In 2017, China’s injection molding machine production accounted for over 60% of global production, the number reached nearly 95000 units, and the export volume reached about 36000 units. The product was mainly exported to Turkey, the United States, Southeast Asia, Brazil, etc. The main imported products are mainly high-end all-electric types, and the price of imported products is several times of export products. Chinese companies dominate the low-end market, and European and Japanese companies have advantages in the high-end market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market
In 2019, the global Plastic Injection Molding Machine market size was US$ 9499.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 11630 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Scope and Market Size
Plastic Injection Molding Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plastic Injection Molding Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Plastic Injection Molding Machine market is segmented into
Clamping Force (<250T)
Clamping Force (250-650T)
Clamping Force (>650T)
Segment by Application, the Plastic Injection Molding Machine market is segmented into
Automotive
Home Appliance
General Plastic
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market Share Analysis
Plastic Injection Molding Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Plastic Injection Molding Machine product introduction, recent developments, Plastic Injection Molding Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Haitian International
ENGEL Holding GmbH
ARBURG GmbH
Sumitomo Heavy Industries
Milacron
Wittmann Battenfeld
Fanuc
Toshiba
Nissei Plastic
Husky
JSW Plastics Machinery
Toyo
Chenhsong
Yizumi
LK Technology
Cosmos Machinery
Tederic
UBE Machinery
Windsor
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-plastic-injection-molding-machine-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com