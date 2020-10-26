Global Drill Collar Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Drill Collar market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Drill Collar market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Drill collars are thick-walled tubular pieces machined from solid bars of steel, usually plain carbon steel but sometimes of nonmagnetic nickel-copper alloy or other nonmagnetic premium alloys.

Americans is the largest region of Drill Collar in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. Americans market took up about 46.18% the global market in 2018, while Europe and Asia-Pacific were about 31.91%, 13.25%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Drill Collar Market

In 2019, the global Drill Collar market size was US$ 139.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 152.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Drill Collar Scope and Market Size

Drill Collar market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Drill Collar market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Drill Collar market is segmented into

Standard Steel Drill Collar

Non-magnetic Drill Collar

Segment by Application, the Drill Collar market is segmented into

Oil & Gas Exploration

Geothermal Exploration

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Drill Collar Market Share Analysis

Drill Collar market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Drill Collar product introduction, recent developments, Drill Collar sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Deutsche Edelstahlwerke (DEW)

Hunting PLC

Vallourec

Vigor Drilling

International Drilling Services (IDS)

Schoeller-Bleckmann

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Schlumberger

Zhong Yuan Special Steel

Shanxi Fenglei Drilling Tools

Henan Shenlong

Carpenter Technology

ACE O.C.T.G.

