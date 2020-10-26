Global Biofertilizer 2020 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2026

Biofertilizer Market 2020-2029

Biofertilizers are chemical formulations consisting of living microorganisms which extend the availability of nutrients by improving the quality of soils, thus developing organic and sustainable agricultural practices. The global demand for biofertilizers end-product is increasing in an attempt to substitute environmentally harmful conventional fertilizers and increase agricultural productivity. The various legislations monitoring sale and development of biofertilizer end-products include the Plants and Fertilizer Act, 2010 (Act 803) in Ghana, EU Regulation (EC) No 1107/2009, National Mission of Sustainable Development (NMSA) in India, and the Chinese Agricultural Standard NYT 1113-2006 among others.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Biofertilizer market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Biofertilizer industry.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Novozymes, Biomax,

RIZOBACTER

Agri Life

Symborg

National Fertilizers Limited

Batian

Xi’an Delong Bio-industry

Maboshi

Fertilzer King

Jinggeng Tianxia

Taigu Biological

Taibao Biological

Genliduo Bio-Tech

Beijing Leili Group

Qingdong Nongke

Yunye

Aokun Biological

XinJiang StarSeed Science and Technology

Laimujia and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Biofertilizer.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Biofertilizer is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global Biofertilizer Market is segmented into Cereals & Grains, Pulses & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables and other

Based on Application, the Biofertilizer Market is segmented into Manual Biofertilizer, Electric Biofertilizer, Semi Electric Biofertilizer, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Biofertilizer in each regional segment mentioned above.

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Biofertilizer Market Overview

1.1 Biofertilizer Definition

1.2 Global Biofertilizer Market Size Status and Outlook (2014-2029)

1.3 Global Biofertilizer Market Size Comparison by Region (2014-2029)

1.4 Global Biofertilizer Market Size Comparison by Type (2014-2029)

1.5 Global Biofertilizer Market Size Comparison by Application (2014-2029)

1.6 Global Biofertilizer Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2014-2029)

1.7 Biofertilizer Market Dynamics

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/ Expansion)

Chapter 2 Biofertilizer Market Segment Analysis by Player

Chapter 3 Biofertilizer Market Segment Analysis by Type

Chapter 4 Biofertilizer Market Segment Analysis by Application

….

Chapter 7 Profile of Leading Biofertilizer Players

7.1 Novozymes

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Business Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.2 Biomax

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Business Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.3 RIZOBACTER

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Business Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.4 Agri Life

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Business Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

And more

Continued…

