In this report, the Global Oil-Free Air Compressors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Oil-Free Air Compressors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-oil-free-air-compressors-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026



Oil-free compressor is called oil-free air compressor, is the main body of the air source device, it is the prime mover (usually the motor) mechanical energy into gas pressure energy device, is the compressed air pressure generating device.From the perspective of the global market, oil-free compressor has been developed for many years.Low energy consumption, cost saving;The friction coefficient of seal is small, so the service life is long and the benefit is high.The advantages of compact structure, easy maintenance and good balance have been widely used in food and beverage, electronic industry, pharmaceutical industry and oil and gas industry.Japan, Europe and the United States dominate the global market for high-end oil-free compressors, which have strong competitiveness in terms of production scale, technology level, independent brand and intellectual property rights.The main manufacturers from Japan are Kobelco, Aerzen, Mitsui, Hitachi and Anest Iwata;Major European players include Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, KAESER, Boge, Aerzen. And China manufacturers shouli and Gardner Denver.This kind of enterprise product variety is complete, has the well-known brand and the independent intellectual property rights, the research and development strength is strong, according to the oil-free compressor is suitable for the special environment to develop in time conforms to the specific performance requirements of oil-free compressor products.Rapid development in recent years, China’s oil free compressor market, steel enterprises in China by increasing investment and research and development, have a foothold in the international market, to participate in international competition and division of labor, to a certain extent, and obtain larger market share, but in terms of technical development and brand competition is still a certain gap compared with international large enterprises.Taiwan Fusheng and Nanjing Compressor Company are the main domestic enterprises in China producing oil-free compressors.Product prices are likely to continue to rise slightly over the next few years, but at a more moderate pace.In the future, the demand for oil-free compressors in the global market will increase year by year, and the sales volume will grow at a compound annual growth rate of about 1% from 2019 to 2025.So in the next few years, oil-free compressor sales will show a steady growth trend.In the short term, Japan, the United States and Europe will have an unshakable position in oil-free compressors;Driven by strong demand in applications such as food and beverage, electronics and pharmaceuticals, China will play a more important role in the future.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Oil-Free Air Compressors Market

In 2019, the global Oil-Free Air Compressors market size was US$ 552 million and it is expected to reach US$ 575.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Oil-Free Air Compressors Scope and Market Size

Oil-Free Air Compressors market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Oil-Free Air Compressors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Oil-Free Air Compressors market is segmented into

≤ 50 Horsepower

50-100 Horsepower

≥ 100 Horsepower

Segment by Application, the Oil-Free Air Compressors market is segmented into

Food and Beverage

Electronics Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Oil and Gas

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Oil-Free Air Compressors Market Share Analysis

Oil-Free Air Compressors market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Oil-Free Air Compressors product introduction, recent developments, Oil-Free Air Compressors sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand

KAESER

Gardner Denver

Fusheng

Kobelco

Boge

Aerzen

Mitsui

Hitachi

Anest Iwata

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-oil-free-air-compressors-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com