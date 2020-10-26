Global Active Microwave Device Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Active Microwave Device market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Active Microwave Device market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In the microwave system, the functions of directional transmission, attenuation, isolation, filtering, phase control, waveform and polarization transformation, impedance transformation and deployment of microwave signals are collectively referred to as microwave elements (devices).According to statistics, the global active microwave device market has a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the period of 2018-2025.Active microwave devices industry threshold is very high, the domestic industry is relatively weak.Globally, the United States, Europe and Japan monopolize the market of source microwave devices with advanced technologies.In recent years, with the development of China’s economy, new breakthroughs have been made in the fields of communications and aviation, so the demand for active microwave devices is increasing.In terms of product categories, microwave electric vacuum devices are still the most favored category in the market, accounting for about 36% of the market share of source microwave devices.In 2018, the number of microwave electric vacuum devices, microwave integrated circuits (solid-state devices) and other devices were 26.1 million, 25.03 million and 2,015 million respectively.From the perspective of application, aviation and communications will be the largest consumer end of the market for a long time, accounting for about 46-48% of the consumption of source microwave devices.In 2018, aviation and communications, defense and commerce consumed 33.19 million units, 12.86 million units and 25.23 million units, respectively.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Active Microwave Device Market

In 2019, the global Active Microwave Device market size was US$ 6831 million and it is expected to reach US$ 10410 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Active Microwave Device Scope and Market Size

Active Microwave Device market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Active Microwave Device market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Active Microwave Device market is segmented into

Microwave Electric Vacuum Device

Microwave Integrated Circuit (Solid State Device)

Segment by Application, the Active Microwave Device market is segmented into

Aviation and Communications

Defence

Business

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Active Microwave Device Market Share Analysis

Active Microwave Device market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Active Microwave Device product introduction, recent developments, Active Microwave Device sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

L3 Technologies

Thales

Teledyne Technologies

Qorvo

MACOM Technology Solutions

General Dynamics

Microsemi Corporation

Analog Devices

CPI International

Kratos Defense＆Security Solutions

CETC

Anhui Sun Create Electronics Co.,Ltd.

