Global Server Cabinets Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Server cabinet, used to combine installation panels, plug-ins, plugins, electronic components, devices and mechanical parts and components to form an integral installation box.It provides suitable environment and safety protection for the normal operation of electronic equipment.This is a level 1 assembly next to the system level.Cabinet without closed structure is called rack.The server cabinet has good technical performance.The structure of the cabinet should have good rigidity and strength and good performance of electromagnetic isolation, grounding, noise isolation, ventilation and heat dissipation.Common server cabinets can be divided into vertical and wall-mounted, and according to the size of the cabinet, and can be divided into 10U and below, 11u-20u, 21u-30u, 31u-40u, more than 40.42U cabinet is the most common standard cabinet. In addition to 42U standard cabinet, 47U cabinet, 37U cabinet, 32U cabinet, 20U cabinet, 12U cabinet and 6U cabinet are also common cabinets.With the rapid development of the global data center market, the server cabinet market is also expanding. In 2018, the global server cabinet market increased from $2 billion in 2014 to $2.6 billion, with a compound annual growth rate of 8%.The server cabinet industry is still dominated by it companies.Server cabinet manufacturers are mainly in the United States, China and Europe.The United States is the world’s largest production region, accounting for 38 percent of output in 2018.China was next, producing 1.91 million server cabinets, or 27 percent, in 2018.As for the consumer side, the United States, China and Europe are also major consumers.In 2018, the three regions accounted for about 80 percent of consumption.The main raw material of the server cabinet is cold-rolled plate, etc.China is a major producer of raw materials such as cold-rolled sheet, with sufficient supply of raw materials and low production cost.Chinese server cabinet manufacturers should devote themselves to technology research and development and innovation, continuously improve the product performance of server cabinet, and narrow the gap with imported products.At the same time, continue to improve brand awareness, actively expand the overseas market.The support of related industries and the rapid development of the downstream market have driven the development of the server cabinet industry.Industry insiders expect the global server cabinet market to grow at a compound annual rate of 9% between 2019 and 2025.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Server Cabinets Market

In 2019, the global Server Cabinets market size was US$ 2905 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5344.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 9.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Server Cabinets Scope and Market Size

Server Cabinets market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Server Cabinets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Server Cabinets market is segmented into

Below 10U

10 U ~ 36 U

36 U ~ 42 U

Above 42 U

Segment by Application, the Server Cabinets market is segmented into

Internet Data Center

Enterprise Data Center

Departmental Data Center

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Server Cabinets Market Share Analysis

Server Cabinets market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Server Cabinets product introduction, recent developments, Server Cabinets sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Vertu Ltd

Vertiv

EATON

Schneider Electric

HPE

IBM

Nitto-Kogyo

Dell

Oracle

ZHEJIANG SHIP ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.

Toten

ZTE

Goldencis

TBC

DaTangBG

Sugon

JZJIGUI

ANDZY

Beijing Xiangrui Shenzhou Technology Co.,Ltd.

