Global Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Corrosion-resistant magnetic pump consists of three parts: pump, magnetic actuator and motor.The magnetic actuator is composed of an external magnetic rotor, an internal magnetic rotor and a non-magnetic isolation sleeve.When the motor drives the external magnetic rotor to rotate, the magnetic field can penetrate the air gap and non-magnetic substances, drive the internal magnetic rotor connected with the impeller to rotate synchronously, realize the non-contact transmission of power, and transform the dynamic seal into the static seal.Sundyne and Hermetic have the highest market share by volume (nearly 13%) and are currently the largest players in the global and Chinese market for corrosion-resistant magnetic pumps.The global market, corrosion resistant magnetic pump leading manufacturers including Sundyne, Hermetic, Klaus Union and Iwaki, etc. The Chinese market, corrosion resistant magnetic pump leading manufacturers including Dandong Colossus, Lanzhou Highland and Anhui Wolong, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps Market

In 2019, the global Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps market size was US$ 217.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 285.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps Scope and Market Size

Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps market is segmented into

Single Stage Corrosion Resistant Magnetic Pump

Multistage Corrosion Resistant Magnetic Pump

Segment by Application, the Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps market is segmented into

Chemical

Petroleum and Natural Gas

General Industrial

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps Market Share Analysis

Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps product introduction, recent developments, Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Sundyne

Hermetic

Klaus Union

Iwaki

Dandong Colossus

Lanzhou Highland

ITT Goulds Pumps

March Manufacturing

Seikow

Anhui Wolong

Shanghai BaiNuo

Price Pump

Taicang Magnetic Pump

Sethco

Hayward Industries

