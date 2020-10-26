Global Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Corrosion-resistant magnetic pump consists of three parts: pump, magnetic actuator and motor.The magnetic actuator is composed of an external magnetic rotor, an internal magnetic rotor and a non-magnetic isolation sleeve.When the motor drives the external magnetic rotor to rotate, the magnetic field can penetrate the air gap and non-magnetic substances, drive the internal magnetic rotor connected with the impeller to rotate synchronously, realize the non-contact transmission of power, and transform the dynamic seal into the static seal.Sundyne and Hermetic have the highest market share by volume (nearly 13%) and are currently the largest players in the global and Chinese market for corrosion-resistant magnetic pumps.The global market, corrosion resistant magnetic pump leading manufacturers including Sundyne, Hermetic, Klaus Union and Iwaki, etc. The Chinese market, corrosion resistant magnetic pump leading manufacturers including Dandong Colossus, Lanzhou Highland and Anhui Wolong, etc.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps Market
In 2019, the global Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps market size was US$ 217.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 285.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps Scope and Market Size
Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps market is segmented into
Single Stage Corrosion Resistant Magnetic Pump
Multistage Corrosion Resistant Magnetic Pump
Segment by Application, the Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps market is segmented into
Chemical
Petroleum and Natural Gas
General Industrial
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps Market Share Analysis
Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps product introduction, recent developments, Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Drive Pumps sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Sundyne
Hermetic
Klaus Union
Iwaki
Dandong Colossus
Lanzhou Highland
ITT Goulds Pumps
March Manufacturing
Seikow
Anhui Wolong
Shanghai BaiNuo
Price Pump
Taicang Magnetic Pump
Sethco
Hayward Industries
