Global PVD Coating Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global PVD Coating Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global PVD Coating Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
PVD, physical vapor deposition, is an advanced surface treatment technology widely used in the world.Its working principle is in the vacuum condition, the use of gas discharge gas or vaporized material part of the separation, in the gas ion or by the vaporized material ion bombardment action at the same time the vaporizer or its reactants deposited on the substrate.It has the characteristics of fast deposition speed and clean surface, especially has the advantages of strong film adhesion, good winding, wide range of plating materials.Globally, the industrial market concentration of PVD coater is low, because the manufacturing technology of steam trap is relatively mature compared with some high-tech equipment.Some companies, such as ULVAC, Applied Materials, Optorun and Buhler Leybold Optics, are known for their outstanding performance in PVD coater products and related services.ULVAC ranks no. 1 in the global PVD coater market in terms of revenue share, with German, American and Japanese manufacturers dominating the high-end market.Chinese manufacturers are struggling to capture market share.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global PVD Coating Machine Market
In 2019, the global PVD Coating Machine market size was US$ 2577.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3391.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.
Global PVD Coating Machine Scope and Market Size
PVD Coating Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PVD Coating Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the PVD Coating Machine market is segmented into
Evaporation Coating Machine
Sputtering Film Coater
Other
Segment by Application, the PVD Coating Machine market is segmented into
Panel Display Industry
Automotive Industry
Optics and Glass
Electronics Industry
Tools and Hardware
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and PVD Coating Machine Market Share Analysis
PVD Coating Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, PVD Coating Machine product introduction, recent developments, PVD Coating Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
ULVAC
Applied Materials
Optorun
Buhler Leybold Optics
Shincron
Von Ardenne
Evatec
Veeco Instruments
Hanil Vacuum
BOBST
Satisloh
IHI
Hongda Vacuum
Platit
Lung Pine Vacuum
Beijing Power Tech
SKY Technology
Impact Coatings
HCVAC
Denton Vacuum
ZHEN HUA
Mustang Vacuum Systems
KYZK
