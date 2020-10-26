In this report, the Global Parcel Sorting System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Parcel Sorting System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-parcel-sorting-system-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026



The asia-pacific region was the largest market owner of parcel sorting systems in 2018, with a market share of 42%, followed by Europe and North America, with market shares of 26% and 23%, respectively.In terms of application, it has the largest revenue in the logistics industry in recent years, ranked 2nd and 3rd in e-commerce and airport respectively, and its market share in 2018 is 31%, 27% and 19% respectively. Due to different strategies, the market share gap keeps widening.Over the next seven years, we expect global revenue to grow at a compound annual rate of 13%.At present, the quantity of goods of e-commerce has been increasing exponentially. The general management mode has been unable to correctly manage e-commerce warehouses, and the working speed of workers is far from keeping up with the market demand.The emergence of automatic sorting system is very clever to help e-commerce solve this big problem.The biggest advantage of the automatic sorting system is the automatic operation mode. Different from manual work, the automatic sorting system is more accurate and efficient, and its automatic operation mode can operate 24 hours a day.In the future, e-commerce industry will have a large number of demand for automatic sorting system, and the development prospect of automatic sorting system will be better and better.In this report, there are two types of parcel sorting system: horizontal cross belt sorting machine and vertical cross belt sorting machine.Horizontal cross-belt sorters are the main type of parcel sorting system, accounting for 68% of the global market share in 2018.The technology of parcel sorting system has been relatively mature, new enterprises cannot surpass the reputation and design of existing famous brands in a short time, and the technical and capital barriers in this industry are relatively high.The team therefore recommends that new entrants be carefully considered before entering the field.With the continuous development of science and technology, parcel sorting system will present the following characteristics in the future.Greatly reduce labor intensity, improve efficiency;Accurate sorting, few errors;Easy to assemble, with the characteristics of flexible layout, convenient maintenance, low cost advantages.With the implementation of the “area” initiative, the international competition, the development of logistics industry in China faces enormous challenges, in order to cope with the challenges, the domestic relevant departments and enterprises are also actively, using high technology content of facilities of logistics operations, will need more than two months of original international logistics distribution shortened from a week.But with the development of logistics industry in our country, the industry and consumers for the logistics service level and quality requirements also more and more high, this requires the sorting link of the logistics industry is more and more high quality, at the same time for sorting device selection requirement also gradually improve, from the original only look at to consider sorting equipment system efficiency, safety, environmental protection, maintenance and operation factors such as noise, power consumption, the application scope of automatic sorting system will be more and more widely.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Parcel Sorting System Market

In 2019, the global Parcel Sorting System market size was US$ 1109 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2674.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 13.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Parcel Sorting System Scope and Market Size

Parcel Sorting System market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Parcel Sorting System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Parcel Sorting System market is segmented into

Horizontal Cross – band Sorting Machine

Vertical Sross – band Sorting Machine

Segment by Application, the Parcel Sorting System market is segmented into

Logistics

Electronic Commerce

Airport

Medical

Food & beverage

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Parcel Sorting System Market Share Analysis

Parcel Sorting System market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Parcel Sorting System product introduction, recent developments, Parcel Sorting System sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Vanderlande

Honeywell

Siemens

BEUMER

Interroll

Fives

Dematic

Bastian Solutions,

Murata machinery

Okura Nikko Hotels

Invata Intralogistics

GIEICOM

OMH

Better Convey

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-parcel-sorting-system-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com