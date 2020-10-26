Global Terahertz Imaging Detection Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Terahertz Imaging Detection market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Terahertz Imaging Detection market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report takes the Terahertz imaging detection market as the research object, and analyzes the current situation and future of the terahertz image detection market from the perspectives of market participants, regions, product types and terminal industries.

The “terahertz gap” -until recently devoid of bright light sources and sensitive detectors-contains the invisible frequencies of the electromagnetic spectrum, between microwave and infrared, ranging from 0.3 to 3THz.Terahertz radiation, also known as t rays, has a wavelength of 3-100 cm-1.

Terahertz imaging (NDE) is an emerging and significant application in media (non -, material analysis and quality control) in the pharmaceutical, biomedical, safety, material characterization and aerospace industries.It has been proven to be an effective inspection layer in paints and coatings, detecting structural defects in ceramics and composites and imaging the physical structure of paintings and manuscripts.THz wave can be used for nondestructive testing of multi-layer structures, and can identify foreign body inclusion, debonding and debonding, mechanical impact damage, thermal damage, water or hydraulic fluid intrusion and other abnormalities.This new approach can play an important role in material characterization applications in many industries where accurate thickness maps (to ensure dimensional tolerances within and between products) and density maps (to ensure product quality within and between products) are required.

Terahertz imaging is already common in airport security, and there are many other promising applications.THZ biomedical imaging has become an area of interest because of its ability to capture both images and spectral information.Terahertz imaging systems are being commercialized, and more and more trials are being conducted in the biomedical field.”Terahertz imaging can also be used in homeland security and defense, pharmaceutical and biomedical industries.”

Segment by Type, the Terahertz Imaging Detection market is segmented into

Passive Terahertz Imaging

Active Terahertz Imaging

Segment by Application, the Terahertz Imaging Detection market is segmented into

Transportation and Public Safety

Industrial

Medicine and Biomedicine

Other

