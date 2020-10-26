Global Terahertz Imaging Detection Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Terahertz Imaging Detection market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Terahertz Imaging Detection market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report takes the Terahertz imaging detection market as the research object, and analyzes the current situation and future of the terahertz image detection market from the perspectives of market participants, regions, product types and terminal industries.
The “terahertz gap” -until recently devoid of bright light sources and sensitive detectors-contains the invisible frequencies of the electromagnetic spectrum, between microwave and infrared, ranging from 0.3 to 3THz.Terahertz radiation, also known as t rays, has a wavelength of 3-100 cm-1.
Terahertz imaging (NDE) is an emerging and significant application in media (non -, material analysis and quality control) in the pharmaceutical, biomedical, safety, material characterization and aerospace industries.It has been proven to be an effective inspection layer in paints and coatings, detecting structural defects in ceramics and composites and imaging the physical structure of paintings and manuscripts.THz wave can be used for nondestructive testing of multi-layer structures, and can identify foreign body inclusion, debonding and debonding, mechanical impact damage, thermal damage, water or hydraulic fluid intrusion and other abnormalities.This new approach can play an important role in material characterization applications in many industries where accurate thickness maps (to ensure dimensional tolerances within and between products) and density maps (to ensure product quality within and between products) are required.
Terahertz imaging is already common in airport security, and there are many other promising applications.THZ biomedical imaging has become an area of interest because of its ability to capture both images and spectral information.Terahertz imaging systems are being commercialized, and more and more trials are being conducted in the biomedical field.”Terahertz imaging can also be used in homeland security and defense, pharmaceutical and biomedical industries.”
In 2019, the global Terahertz Imaging Detection market size was US$ 276.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 974.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 19.4% during 2021-2026.
Terahertz Imaging Detection market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Terahertz Imaging Detection market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Terahertz Imaging Detection market is segmented into
Passive Terahertz Imaging
Active Terahertz Imaging
Segment by Application, the Terahertz Imaging Detection market is segmented into
Transportation and Public Safety
Industrial
Medicine and Biomedicine
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
The major companies include:
CETC
Advantest Corporation
Luna Innovations Incorporated
Toptica Photonics AG
Terasense Group Inc.
TeraView
Daheng Science & Technology
Menlo Systems GmbH
Insight Product Co.
Asqella
Traycer
Microtech Instrument Inc
