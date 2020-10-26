Global Special Equipment for Chlor-Alkali Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Special Equipment for Chlor-Alkali market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Special Equipment for Chlor-Alkali market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
NaOH, Cl2, H2 were prepared by electrolysis and salt water and used as raw materials to produce a series of chemical products, known as the chlor-alkali industry.Chlor-alkali industry is one of the most basic chemical industries. Its products are not only used in the chemical industry itself, but also widely used in light industry, textile industry, metallurgical industry, petrochemical industry and public utilities.Chlor-alkali industrial equipment is the main production equipment in chlor-alkali industry.Including reaction equipment, pressure vessels, pump and valve pipelines, auxiliary materials for production, environmental protection equipment, instruments and meters, rectification equipment, refrigeration equipment, other equipment (crushing, cleaning, packaging, storage, mixing, drying, separation, etc.).
Chlor-alkali equipment is the main production equipment, including electrolytic cell, vacuum pump, compressor and other equipment.
Global Special Equipment for Chlor-Alkali Scope and Market Size
Special Equipment for Chlor-Alkali market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Special Equipment for Chlor-Alkali market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Special Equipment for Chlor-Alkali market is segmented into
Electrolytic Cell
Compressor
Segment by Application, the Special Equipment for Chlor-Alkali market is segmented into
Chemical Industry
Textile Industry
Papermaking Industry
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Special Equipment for Chlor-Alkali Market Share Analysis
Special Equipment for Chlor-Alkali market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Special Equipment for Chlor-Alkali product introduction, recent developments, Special Equipment for Chlor-Alkali sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Thyssenkrupp
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Bluestar
Siemens
Zibo Water Ring
Hangzhou Zhenxing Industrial Pump Manufacturing Co.,Ltd.
GD Nash
Jiangsu Lida
KOBELCO
Jiangyin Hongze Chlorine Alkali Equipment Producing Co.,Ltd
