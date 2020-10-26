Global Mid-infrared Detector Array Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Mid-infrared Detector Array market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Mid-infrared Detector Array market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The main function of infrared thermal imager device core is to receive and detect the infrared radiation of the target object.

Middle infrared detector arrays are detector arrays that are typically microencapsulated and integrated on a quartz substrate.Can be processed into optical concentrator, thermoelectric cooler and electronic products.It is generally used for middle infrared thermal imager.

In 2019, the global Mid-infrared Detector Array market size was US$ 4582 million and it is expected to reach US$ 8058.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Mid-infrared Detector Array market is segmented into

InSb

Pbse

Pbs

Segment by Application, the Mid-infrared Detector Array market is segmented into

Military Use

Civil Use

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The major companies include:

Agiltron

Raytheon

FLIR Systems Inc.

Sofradir EC, Inc.

AIM

L-3 CE

N.E.P.

Teledyne

NIT

Dali Tech

