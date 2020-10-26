Global White Light Interferometry (WLI) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global White Light Interferometry (WLI) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global White Light Interferometry (WLI) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The White Light Interferometry (WLI) industry can be broken down into several segments, With 2 Lens, With 3-4 Lens, etc.
Across the world, the major players cover BRUKER, AMETEK, etc.
The white light interferometer uses the white light interference technology as the principle. The light emitted by the light source is collimated by a beam splitter and split into two beams after being expanded and collimated. One beam is reflected by the measured surface, and the other beam is reflected by the reference mirror. Eventually convergence and interference occur, the microscope converts the topographical features of the measured surface into interference fringe signals, and measures the three-dimensional topography of the surface by measuring changes in the interference fringe.
AMETEK is the world leading manufacturer in global White Light Interferometry (WLI) market with the market share of 13.26% in 2019, in terms of sales, followed by BRUKER, Sensofar Metrology, KLA and Polytec.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global White Light Interferometry (WLI) Market
In 2019, the global White Light Interferometry (WLI) market size was US$ 177.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 197.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026.
Global White Light Interferometry (WLI) Scope and Market Size
White Light Interferometry (WLI) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global White Light Interferometry (WLI) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the White Light Interferometry (WLI) market is segmented into
With 2 Lens
With 3-4 Lens
With 5 or More Lens
In 2019，3-4 lens accounted for a major share of 63.75% global white light interferometry(WLI) market.
Segment by Application, the White Light Interferometry (WLI) market is segmented into
Electronic & Semiconductor
MEMS Industry
Automotive & Aerospace
Life Science
Others
Demand from the electronic & semiconductor accounts for the largest market share, being 42.16% in 2019.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and White Light Interferometry (WLI) Market Share Analysis
White Light Interferometry (WLI) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, White Light Interferometry (WLI) product introduction, recent developments, White Light Interferometry (WLI) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
AMETEK
BRUKER
Polytec
Armstrong Optical Ltd.
Sensofar Metrology
NanoFocus AG
Nikon
Mahr Metrology
KLA
