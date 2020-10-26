Global White Light Interferometry (WLI) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global White Light Interferometry (WLI) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global White Light Interferometry (WLI) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The White Light Interferometry (WLI) industry can be broken down into several segments, With 2 Lens, With 3-4 Lens, etc.

Across the world, the major players cover BRUKER, AMETEK, etc.

The white light interferometer uses the white light interference technology as the principle. The light emitted by the light source is collimated by a beam splitter and split into two beams after being expanded and collimated. One beam is reflected by the measured surface, and the other beam is reflected by the reference mirror. Eventually convergence and interference occur, the microscope converts the topographical features of the measured surface into interference fringe signals, and measures the three-dimensional topography of the surface by measuring changes in the interference fringe.

AMETEK is the world leading manufacturer in global White Light Interferometry (WLI) market with the market share of 13.26% in 2019, in terms of sales, followed by BRUKER, Sensofar Metrology, KLA and Polytec.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global White Light Interferometry (WLI) Market

In 2019, the global White Light Interferometry (WLI) market size was US$ 177.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 197.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026.

Global White Light Interferometry (WLI) Scope and Market Size

White Light Interferometry (WLI) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global White Light Interferometry (WLI) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the White Light Interferometry (WLI) market is segmented into

With 2 Lens

With 3-4 Lens

With 5 or More Lens

In 2019，3-4 lens accounted for a major share of 63.75% global white light interferometry(WLI) market.

Segment by Application, the White Light Interferometry (WLI) market is segmented into

Electronic & Semiconductor

MEMS Industry

Automotive & Aerospace

Life Science

Others

Demand from the electronic & semiconductor accounts for the largest market share, being 42.16% in 2019.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and White Light Interferometry (WLI) Market Share Analysis

White Light Interferometry (WLI) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, White Light Interferometry (WLI) product introduction, recent developments, White Light Interferometry (WLI) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

AMETEK

BRUKER

Polytec

Armstrong Optical Ltd.

Sensofar Metrology

NanoFocus AG

Nikon

Mahr Metrology

KLA

